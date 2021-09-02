Gourmet Provisions International Corp. (GMPR) Announces Signed LOI to Purchase $23+ Million Dollar Black Rock Bar & Grills

Pittsburgh, PA, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gourmet Provisions International Corporation (OTC Pink: GMPR) today announced they have signed a Letter of Intent to purchase: the master franchising rights for the state of Georgia & Western Pennsylvania; controlling interest in the four existing Florida based Black Rock Bar & Grills; controlling interest in two of the existing Michigan based Black Rock Bar & Grills.

According to the LOI, GMPR will buy 51% of the existing Florida Black Rock Bar & Grills with locations in: Tampa, Brandon, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and will purchase controlling interest in two of the Michigan locations, including all of the assets, debts, service contracts and revenues. The combined total 2020 COVID-19 reduced revenues of the Florida based Black Rock’s and two Michigan locations were impressively in excess of $23 million. Black Rock Bar and Grill of Florida operates under 5 separate entities: The Parent company owns the master rights for the state of Florida. The next 3 Florida Black Rock locations are already in the development stage and future announcements will provide full details and accurate annual revenue potential of an additional $10 million+ in revenues, bringing the projected annual revenues to approximately $33,000,000+.

Paul Samson, President, stated: “We look forward to partnering and working with Gourmet Provisions. We are excited about the opportunity of a single funding solution and expertise to bring the opportunity for Black Rock Florida to grow throughout the region.”

James Vowler President & CEO of Gourmet Provisions International Corp. stated: “Our entire brand from its conception in 1995 has been based on Unique ideas in the food Industry and Gourmet superior products that outperform the rest of the food industry, the Black Rock brand checks all of those boxes. They bring out Gourmet quality food on a very hot and Unique stone making the customer’s dining experience a one of a kind! The opportunity to partner with Paul and Black Rock Florida was an easy one, this acquisition will immediately add $23 million+ to our bottom line revenues and will be an important catalyst to build shareholder equity as we work towards uplisting to NASDAQ.

About Black Rock Bar & Grill:

Where the Sizzle all Began

It all started on October 27, 2010, in Hartland, Michigan, a small town in a very tightly bonded-community.

Black Rock Bar & Grill opened its doors and brought with it a dining experience unlike any other. By pairing family recipes, a 755-degree volcanic stone, and a love for food, the Morganroth family knew they were a perfect fit for the restaurant industry; however, they had no prior restaurant experience, working only off their dream of what Black Rock could become.

​

With a very determined family and help from the community, Black Rock grew into something remarkable. Voted the #1 steakhouse in Michigan for three consecutive years, the family in 2013 entered a nationwide competition to be named “America’s Next Top Restaurant Franchise” and won first place! Today, Black Rock is expanding across the nation. We are home grown, and soon to be nationally known.

Steak COOKED TO perfection BY YOU

Welcome to Black Rock Bar & Grill, an award-winning steakhouse specializing in Certified Angus Beef ® steaks served and cooked to perfection by you on a 755-degree volcanic sizzling rock. Our concept ensures that every bite is just as hot and juicy as the first, and is always cooked just the way you like it!

This method of cooking is the newest phenomenon in the culinary world. It creates a memorable dining experience, making Black Rock the ideal restaurant for special occasions, as well as for everyday dining with friends and family.

WHY EAT ORDINARY, WHEN YOU CAN EAT ON A ROCK?!

Visit Black Rock Bar & Grill website: https://www.blackrockrestaurants.com/

About Gourmet Provisions International Corporation:

Gourmet Provisions International Corp. brought on Jack Brewer as GMPR’s Brand Ambassador & Brewer Media & Entertainment Group in October 2017. Brewer Media Group was brought on to help build all aspects of the many Gourmet brands. With a primary focus on the increase of online and retail sales, social media presence and overall content, public persona and awareness, acquire acquisition opportunities and much more. The company has five wholly owned subsidiaries Jose Madrid Salsa, Pizza Fusion, Unique Tap House, Unique Foods CBD Edibles & PopsyCakes and has a Licensing agreement with Christopher Street Products.

Gourmet Provisions International has also developed a partnership with a NY Times Best Selling Author & Popular Comedian to help establish and launch a Gourmet line of food products starting with his own personal line of Pancake Mix & Syrup all under his custom brand(exciting full details coming in a press release soon).

Pizza Fusion Gourmet Provisions International Corp. acquired the multi award-winning Pizza Fusion brand, with existing locations in the US & Saudi Arabia, in March 2019. In 2006, Pizza Fusion changed the pizza industry with its award-winning organic, gluten-free delicious healthy pizzas, with a big emphasis on every product and location keeping to the company’s motto ‘Saving the Earth one Pizza at a Time!’.

GMPR announced in July the launch of three Gourmet restaurant quality frozen pizzas under the Pizza Fusion brand and is now selling in 50+ grocery stores in the Midwest:

The “Four Cheese” Pizza starts with our custom rich tomato sauce made from premium quality tomatoes & extra virgin olive oil, topped with real Mozzarella, Romano, savory Asiago and our hearty Parmesan cheeses all of this baked on top ofOGGI Foods award winning, custom, gluten-free Spinach Crust;

The “Founders Pie” Pizza is topped with our custom-made pizza sauce, extra virgin olive oil, Oregano, Basil, real Mozzarella, Romano, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses, imported cherry tomatoes from Italy, diced red onions, fresh spinach on top of OGGI Foods custom gluten-free Broccoli Crust;

“The Vegan” Pizza is what is for dinner if your family is looking for a restaurant quality, healthy, gluten-free vegan pizza, our new “The Vegan” pizza checks all of the boxes! This scrumptious pizza comes with our fresh tomato sauce, imported from Italy Grilled & Fire Roasted Zucchini, Eggplant, Red & Yellow Peppers, diced White Onions & Tomatoes, Beyond Meat Plant based Beef & Sausage Crumbles, topped with our signature Vegan Mozzarella & Parmesan Cheeses, all of this deliciousness on top of OGGI Foods custom gluten-free hand stretched Beets Crust.

PopsyCakes “The First & Only Cupcake on a Pretzel” debuted their new PopsyBites on Fox News Channel’s popular show “The Five” and the new bite size gourmet treat has been a big hit ever since in retail. The company signed a 50/50 partnership deal with a Pittsburgh based $16 million annual Candy Company that can handle nationwide production and distribution (more details being announced soon).

Christopher Street Products “Supporting the LGBT Community” sold out 15+ Unique products in Home Goods, Wine Enthusiasts Magazine rated the Christopher Street Cabernet Sauvignon an outstanding 90, added distribution through Winelife Distributors NYC. Gourmet Provisions is partnering with a world-renowned cosmetic manufacturer to produce an exclusive line of high-end lipstick(exciting full details in a press release soon).

Jose Madrid Salsa “The Healthy Fundraiser” has continued to dominate in the fundraising category, expanded its Ohio offices & production facility, recently purchased a custom delivery vehicle and will be expanding into many retail outlets throughout the US & Canada(shareholders will be given more updates on this food brand soon).

