AAP, Inc., is excited to announce that we are having our best year to date

Cheyenne, Wyoming, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAP, Inc. (OTC Pink: AAPJ) Officers and Board members provide the following update:

With a lot of hard work and determination, new management has taken the company in a practical business direction and has managed to acquire three new businesses: an in-house debt collection business; an infrastructure construction Company, Redtail, LLC, and North Star Developers, a real estate development company. These additions should provide us with exceptional growth and enhance shareholder value. As our portfolio of businesses continues to grow, we look forward to evaluating future opportunities. We anticipate many updates to be released in the near future. We are excited to state that our financial statements for the period ended 6/30/2021 were our best in more than ten years with significant revenue growth that should increase exponentially with each succeeding quarter. We are excited at the progress we have made compared to many, many prior quarters and expect substantial growth to continue for the foreseeable future. Every aspect of our businesses for 2021 is moving along at a rapid and sustainable pace. Our revenue, our cash on hand and assets have all increased over prior periods. All of this growth and progress has been made possible because of the efforts of our team of experienced, knowledgeable people. We have a strong leadership and the desire to run a company to its full potential. We have built an operation that we are justly proud of. And we are just getting started!

APP, Inc. President and CEO Paul Bakajin commented: "This year has been exceptional for us, adding significant revenues for the first time in a very long time. I have been working hard in turning the company around. This is just the beginning. I look forward in seeing additional, significant growth this year. I want to keep on adding to and building the company as we move toward a great future."

To better reflect the company’s new direction. Please disregard all past social media posts and/ or news releases. A company press release will verify any new social media outlets. Currently, the only media outlet is the company’s Twitter account @TheRealAAPJ . In order to better communicate with our shareholders please email us at info@aap-inc.com . The company’s website https://aap-inc.com will be updated in the near future. All company information financials, stock information, can be verified at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/AAPJ/profile . We will be providing many more updates for our shareholders soon.

Disclaimer: The Company relies upon the Safe Harbor Laws of 1933, 1934 and 1995 for all public news releases. The company may make forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future operations, performance, and other developments. Such forward-looking statements are estimates that reflect the company’s best judgment based upon current information. All investments involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements. It is impossible to identify all such factors. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the company include, but are not limited to, government regulation; managing and maintaining growth; the effect of adverse publicity; litigation; competition; and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the company’s public announcements.