Fenix ​​Outdoors' Extra General Meeting in Solna on September 2, 2021 has been held

The meeting resolved

an extra dividend of SEK 9,0 per B-share and SEK 0,9 per A-share

Record date is September 6, 2021 and payment date is earliest September 9, 2021

For further information contact

Executive Chairman Martin Nordin

+41 797 992758

