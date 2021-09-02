YourStake Launches New Suite of “ESG Metaphor Metrics;” Expands to Serve International Investors with Global Impact Data

NEW YORK CITY, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YourStake, a platform that equips asset managers and financial advisors with the tools, data, and reporting metrics needed to make impact investing accessible for their clients, today launched their expanded suite of ESG Metaphor Metrics, including comprehensive new data and access for advisors serving international investors. The expanded Metaphor Metrics are now available for advisors who use the YourStake platform with their clients, institutions who want to optimize their investment outcomes, and via API for asset management platforms.

Using data collected from annual company reports, academic literature, and 100+ sources that meet regulatory standards around the world, YourStake’s Metaphor Metrics translate investor portfolios into a total of 22 real-world analogies that demonstrate the social and environmental impact of client portfolios, broken down by each company or fund.

For example, a client who invests $10M in their portfolio may find that their dollars are responsible for 64 fewer asthma attacks per year than the portfolio’s benchmark based on toxic air pollution produced, according to government data repositories (Pollutant Release and Transfer Registers). This tangible approach helps drive ESG-focused conversations with clients and prospects and provides a more transparent and marketable alternative to traditional ESG scores which often fail to make sense or resonate with investors.

“We created Metaphor Metrics in direct response to advisors demanding a more transparent, relatable way to show clients how their portfolio aligns with the issues they care most about,” said Gabe Rissman, president and co-founder of YourStake. “Advisors can think about social impact metrics like this: if a dog bites you, it is the owner of the dog who bears the responsibility. Similarly, investors who own a percentage of a company bear responsibility for the overall impact of that company – Metaphor Metrics show them exactly what this impact is.”

Metaphor Metrics include timely social and economic impact benchmarks such as: animals killed in meat production; meetings led by women in leadership positions; fish harmed by the production of plastic that reaches the ocean, and more. Metrics most recently launched address the number of COVID cases prevented based on pharmaceutical vaccine production; the number of people affected by corporate data breaches; and number of drunk driving incidents avoided.

“The main issue with traditional ESG scores is that they don’t mean anything to the average investor. They’re inconsistent, opaque, and confusing,” said Rissman. “Our goal in launching the ESG Metaphor Metrics is to equip advisors with trusted data and terminology that their clients actually know and care about. We believe this not only helps foster a more meaningful advisor-client relationship, it also makes ESG investing more accessible on a larger scale.”

Built on a foundation of psychology and behavioral economics, YourStake is the first ESG tool to use psychometrics (like the Myers-Briggs questionnaire) to identify and rank an investor’s personal values. This process helps advisors avoid generalizations and better understand each client or prospect so they can choose model portfolios, custom solutions, and reporting metrics uniquely built for the client’s preferences.

To learn more about the methodology behind YourStake’s Metaphor Metrics, visit www.yourstake.org. For media inquiries, contact media@yourstake.org.

About YourStake:

YourStake is a platform that equips asset managers and financial advisors with all of the tools, data, and reporting metrics they need to make impact investing more meaningful and accessible for their clients.

Creator of the ESG Personality Type, YourStake pairs 100+ independent ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) metrics with personalized client values to create custom investment solutions. Performance analytics are transformed into real-world impact scenarios via ESG Metaphor Metrics, giving advisors the confidence and trust needed to have deep-dive conversations about ESG.

Founded in 2018, YourStake serves firms representing over $250b in client assets and is based in New York, NY. For more information, visit www.yourstake.org

###

Attachment