Optima Care Fountains Recognized With Five-Star Rating From CMS

SECAUCUS, N.J., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optima Care, which maintains an ownership interest in a network of independent skilled nursing and rehabilitative care centers, today announced that the recently obtained Optima Care Fountains, an elite facility located in Secaucus, New Jersey, has earned the highest possible rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). The perfect five-star rating is based on a nursing home's performance in three areas: health inspections, staffing, and quality of resident care measures.

There are almost 1.3 million Americans living in 15,600 nursing homes across the U.S. The CMS Five-Star Quality Rating System was created to help compare nursing homes more easily. Sixteen various physical and clinical measures are taken into consideration to indicate how well nursing homes are able to provide clinical, physical and emotional care for residents.

"This five-star overall rating from CMS is an incredible honor," said Eric Mendel CEO of Avenir Healthcare Group and managing partner of Optima Care. "Optima Care Fountains is a special place where the high standard for excellence and a commitment to seeing our residents as people - not just patients - enables us to deliver elite-level care. Both residents and their families benefit from the most dignified and supportive care that we can deliver and take pride in - in a clean, safe, and family-friendly environment."

Optima Care Fountains has 334 certified beds and delivers a supportive environment for both short-term rehabilitation patients and long-term care residents. There are special programs for Veterans and Memory Care. Amenities for residents include concierge, beauty services, pastoral services, therapeutic recreation, planned social activities and more. Serving the Hudson community, the facility's perfect rating makes it the ideal home away from home.

