Innovaccer Appoints Sonali Damle as Chief People Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, today announced the appointment of Sonali Damle as Chief People Officer. Sonali brings more than 20 years of experience building high performance, innovative teams in fast-growing global organizations.

As a key member of Innovaccer's executive leadership team, Sonali will play a crucial role in supporting the company's rapid growth and will be responsible for overseeing the company's people strategy, including operations, recruitment, learning and development, and diversity and inclusion efforts.

"Sonali's experience will be invaluable to Innovaccer as we scale the business to meet truly extraordinary demand from providers, payers, life sciences, and digital health innovators who want to build the future of health on the InnovaccerⓇ Health Cloud," said Abhinav Shashank, Innovaccer's CEO. "She has a stellar track record building successful organizations in mission- and culture-driven companies where motivated, collaborative, innovative people can thrive."

Prior to joining Innovaccer, Damle spent 14 years at Bain & Company in multiple roles, including Global Head of the Bain Capability Network, Executive Vice President of Bain Innovation Exchange, and head of Talent and Operations. Before that, she founded Intercorp Consulting Ltd., a design and analytics firm with locations in the U.S., India, and Singapore. Damle is also a board member at the Wharton Club of Houston and advisory board member of 2 startups.

Damle graduated with a Bachelor of Architecture (Summa Cum Laude) from University of Pune; earned a Masters at Washington State University, with a focus on virtual reality; and earned an MBA from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to helping healthcare care as one. The Innovaccer Health Cloud unifies patient data across systems and settings, and empowers healthcare organizations to rapidly develop scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes. Innovaccer's solutions have been deployed across more than 1,000 care settings in the U.S., enabling more than 67,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped organizations integrate medical records for more than 24 million people and generate more than $600 million in savings. Innovaccer is recognized as a Best in KLAS vendor for 2021 in population health management and is the #1 customer-rated vendor by Black Book. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com .

