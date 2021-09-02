Growve Announces Partnership With The Organic Skin Co.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growve, a leading brand aggregator specializing in acquiring, operating and growing world-class brands in the active lifestyle, beauty & personal care, dietary supplement, health & lifestyle foods, home & leisure, and pet care & nutrition verticals, today announced it has entered into a partnership with The Organic Skin Co. of New Zealand. This transaction expands Growve's total portfolio to 25+ companies and represents its first foray into natural and organic cosmetics, while promising to greatly widen the reach of a market-leading skincare and makeup brand beloved for its innovation and sustainability commitment.

"The market for natural and organic skincare and makeup is growing rapidly," Growve CEO Dave Bunch said. "In these pandemic times, customer concerns about wellbeing and self-care, allied with an increasing focus on the importance of self-expression, has never been higher. There is universal demand for what The Organic Skin Co. produces and, through this collaboration, we are eager to give people what they want. It all began in New Zealand and this partnership takes it to the U.S. and the rest of the world."

The Organic Skin Co. is the brainchild of naturopath Megan Douglas, a former fashion designer and model who founded it eight years ago to help resolve the chronic skincare problems of so many patients at her clinic in Auckland. At the same time, she wanted a safe and modern beauty alternative for daughter Ruby as she entered her teenage years.

"We are thrilled to partner with Growve," Douglas said. "It is a fast-growing company that lets us scale internationally while staying true to our unique philosophy and high-quality product line. Growve has a strong growth plan and is backed by a management team with a proven record of success, so we expect to see considerable growth and success over the coming months and years."

The Organic Skin Co. is known for its world-leading use of revolutionary CO2 extraction technology, which is purer and more potent than conventional extraction processes that rely on solvents like alcohol or glycol. The Company prides itself on "doing the right thing" by creating products that are vegan, cruelty-free and certified as "made with organics" while partnering with nonprofit Eden Reforestation to plant one tree for every product purchased.

To help establish The Organic Skin Co. in the U.S. market, Growve has moved quickly to secure the services of industry guru Mike Stacy, who has readily immersed himself in the brand's culture. Stacy was previously Vice President of Sales at Dr. Bronner's, where he grew annual turnover from $20 million to $120 million and, more recently, Chief Sales Officer for Zum at Indigo Wild. He is excited about the potential of The Organic Skin Co. to make its mark not only in the U.S., but internationally as well.

"The thing that really stands out to me about The Organic Skin Co. is the quality of their products and the integrity behind them," Stacy said. "I'm excited by the resources Growve is able to put behind the brand and the opportunity this has provided to add new formulations while reimagining some elements of packaging and design. We think once our customers see what we're up to that they'll be delighted."

About The Organic Skin Co.

The Organic Skin Co. is an innovative skincare and makeup line that represents the future of natural and organic cosmetics — sustainable, authentic, and made using a revolutionary new technology to deliver the very best results for the skin. Founded in New Zealand by naturopath and former fashion designer Megan Douglas, the brand prides itself on delivering natural beauty from every angle. Its product range is certified vegan, cruelty free and "made with organics," and the Company partners with non-profit organization Eden Reforestation to meet its commitment of planting one tree for every product purchased. The entire line is created using revolutionary CO2 extracts, which are more pure, more potent, and more complete than conventional alcohol and glycol extracts. Add in the fact that The Organic Skin Co.'s packaging is completely recyclable, upcyclable and, in the case of its outer packaging, compostable, and you have a modern, forward-thinking brand that illustrates what is possible in the world of green cosmetics: a brand that doesn't simply care for the way you look, but for your wellbeing and the planet, too.

About Growve

We Bring Brands to Life . . . Let Us Invest In Yours.

Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, Growve is a brand aggregator specializing in acquiring, operating and growing world-class brands in the active lifestyle, beauty & personal care, dietary supplement, health & lifestyle foods, home & leisure, and pet care & nutrition verticals. Growve's team of 500+ derives its value from aggregating brands and driving growth through in-house expertise in marketplace management, digital marketing, creative services, innovation, distribution, retail sales, manufacturing, supply chain management, regulatory and accounting. The Company's portfolio includes 25+ brands and thousands of unique products. Named to Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing list. Recently awarded two first-place Drug Store News Buyers' Choice Awards for its Fruily™ brand. Learn more at growve.com.

