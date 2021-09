NEW YORK, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a non-profit, Locast was designed from the very beginning to operate in accordance with the strict letter of the law, but in response to the court’s recent rulings, with which we respectfully disagree, we are hereby suspending operations, effective immediately.



For press questions, contact attorneys David Hosp with Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe at dhosp@orrick.com or Mitch Stoltz with the Electronic Frontier Foundation at mitch@eff.org.