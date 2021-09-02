MT Højgaard Holding A/S: MT Højgaard Danmark enters into unconditional contract with DSB

English Danish

MT Højgaard Holding A/S’ business unit, MT Højgaard Danmark, has entered into an unconditional turnkey contract for the construction of a workshop with related infrastructure at the central freight yard in Copenhagen. The contract is part of DSB’s conditional and staged tender with a total value of DKK 1.6 billion, which MT Højgaard Danmark won in September 2020, cf. company announcement no. 15/2020 dated 29 September 2020.

The unconditional contract has a value of DKK 641 million and comprises a turnkey contract and design of 11,500 square meters from January 2022 until delivery in 2024. The contract has been signed after early involvement of MT Højgaard Danmark and a successful signing of a cooperation agreement and completion of the initial cooperation phase with DSB.

Additional information:

CEO of MT Højgaard Holding, Morten Hansen, or CEO of MT Højgaard Danmark, Carsten Lund, can be contacted on telephone +45 22 70 93 65.

