Curative Biotechnology, Inc. Announces Addition of Dr. Nicholas Boulis to Scientific and Clinical Advisory Board

Company's Clinical Program for CD56 Monoclonal Antibody Drug Conjugate for Treatment of Glioblastoma to Benefit from Expertise in Neurobiology



Boca Raton, FL, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTC: CUBT), announced today the addition of Dr. Nicholas Boulis, MD/PhD to the company's Scientific and Clinical Advisory Board. Dr. Boulis is on the faculty of the Emory School of Medicine in Atlanta and is the Director of Emory University's Gene and Cell Therapy for Neurorestoration Laboratory.

Dr. Boulis graduated summa cum laude from Yale University with distinction in biology and philosophy, and graduated magna cum laude from Harvard Medical School, winning the Harold Lamport Biomedical Research Award. After completing his residency at the University of Michigan, Dr. Boulis founded his independent laboratory at the Cleveland Clinic in 2001, focusing on the use of neural gene therapy to alter neural and synaptic function and affect neuroprotection. Dr. Boulis has been on the faculty at The Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine of Case Western Reserve University and at the University of Michigan School of Medicine. Since 2012 he joined the faculty at Georgia Tech’s Parker H. Petit Institute for Bioengineering and Bioscience Center for Regenerative Engineering and Medicine. Dr. Boulis serves on the Michael J Fox Foundation Advisory Committee on Deep Brain Stimulation Research. Dr. Boulis’ research and clinical accomplishments include a path-breaking approach to spinal cord-delivered therapeutics and over 100 peer-reviewed publications in journals including Neurobiology Disease, Operative Neurosurgery, Clinical Neurology and Neurosurgery, Journal of Clinical Neuroscience, and Experimental Neurology, among others.

Paul Michaels, Chairman and President of Curative Biotech, said, "We are extremely pleased with the addition of Dr. Boulis to the Clinical and Scientific Advisory Board. Together with Dr. Dimiter Dimitrov, the lead inventor of the CD56 antibody drug conjugate, they will guide our glioblastoma program into and through clinical development.

About Curative Biotechnology, Inc., http://curativebiotech.com

Curative Biotech is a development-stage biomedical company focusing on novel treatments for rare or currently unmet medical needs. Curative Biotech is focused on therapies with potentially accelerated development paths as a result of either the disease, the nature of the therapeutic itself, or the stage of clinical development. At the heart of the Company is a product development engine that rests on our unique S.O.A.R. filter (Science, Opportunity, Acceleration, Rare Disease.) At Curative Biotech, we envision a world where all patients have a therapeutic option.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. CUBT is not yet generating revenues. Although forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subjected to known, unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements, including but not limited our ability to generate sufficient market acceptance for our products and services, our ability to generate sufficient operating cash flow, and general economic conditions. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in our reports filed with OTC Markets from time to time which attempt to advise interested parties of the risks and factors that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

