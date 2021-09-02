Solv Raises $45M in Series C Funding to Accelerate Growth of its National Network of Providers, Leading the Way for Consumer-Driven and Digital-First Healthcare

San Francisco, CA, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solv, a national network of healthcare providers making same-day and next-day healthcare accessible to anyone, today announced the close of its $45 Million Series C funding round led by Acrew Capital and Corner Ventures. Other participants include prior investors Greylock Partners and Benchmark Capital. The funding will support the company’s expansion of its national network of healthcare providers, consumer-driven healthcare offerings like same-day in person appointments and virtual care, and increased cost transparency for patients.

“At Solv, we see an opportunity to push the industry towards a more digital, consumer-focused, and accessible reality,” said Solv CEO and co-founder, Heather Fernandez. “Just as the financial crisis changed consumer expectations and drove innovation in fintech, we are seeing the same trends in healthcare because of the COVID-19 pandemic. By placing patients front and center, both sides of the healthcare system benefit, and we can move the industry closer to the future we are working to build.”

Today, 1 in 16 Americans have used Solv to schedule care, making same-day appointments with just a few taps of a phone, reducing their in-office wait-time by filling out digital forms pre-appointment, and texting with their provider. Over 100 million Americans live within five miles of a same-day appointment with Solv.

“While I’ve known Heather and many members of the Solv team from their time at Trulia, I continue to be amazed by their vision and growth since we initially invested in Solv in early 2016,” said Theresia Gouw, Founding Partner of Acrew Capital and Solv board member. “Over the past year-and-a-half, Solv has accelerated during the pandemic helping millions of Americans navigate the healthcare system especially regarding access to rapid COVID testing and virtual care. Solv’s technology and speed of execution addresses critical needs in healthcare during a time of new and evolving consumer demand."

Solv also announced the establishment of its Industry Advisory Board, which will work closely with the Solv leadership team and Board of Directors to guide the company through future growth. The three founding Advisory Board members are: Alexandra Morehouse, Chief Marketing Officer of Banner Health, Florence Chang, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of MultiCare Health System, and Regina Benjamin, M.D., MBA, former U.S. Surgeon General.





About Solv

Solv connects patients to a national network of convenient healthcare providers, empowering consumers to simplify their everyday healthcare needs For providers, Solv's technology improves their quality of service, engagement with their patients, and the performance of their practice. For consumers, Solv offers same-day appointment availability, in-person and virtual visits, and cost transparency. Solv eliminates the stress of everyday healthcare by letting you know where you can go, when you'll be seen, and how much it will cost.

To conveniently book an appointment with Solv, or to find a nearby COVID-19 testing or vaccination site, please visit www.solvhealth.com.

About Acrew Capital

Acrew Capital is an early stage venture firm that engages in long term partnership with world-class teams uniquely suited to solving big, hard problems. We believe the best investment decisions are driven by a combination of depth of conviction and diversity of perspective and that investment should be tailored to the specific needs of each founding team. Acrew investment themes include Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Modernized, Financial Services Rebuilt, Work Reimagined, Data Interconnected and Community Activated. The Acrew founding team previously worked together at Aspect Ventures and combines experience from Accel, Brown University, Google, Greycroft, and Imperva. Current Acrew team investments include Cato Networks, Chime, Exabeam, Pie Insurance, Silverfort, Tara.ai, and HotelTonight/AirBnB. Collectively, the firm's track record includes 5 IPOs, over 20 successful acquisitions and over 100 rounds of follow-on capital raises, resulting in over $20 billion in market value created and over $1B in returns to investors. For more information visit www.acrewcapital.com.

About Corner Ventures

Corner Ventures invests in the next generation of iconic technology companies. Since our founding in 2004 as DAG Ventures, we’ve partnered with top-tier early-stage venture firms and entrepreneurs to create exceptional outcomes. In 2018, DAG Ventures was rebranded Corner Ventures as the firm’s next chapter to continue building upon our legacy as a trusted partner and resource to founders, seed and Series A investors, and world-class innovators by providing unique insights, strategic growth capital, and access to global investors and commercial networks. From our offices in Palo Alto, New York, Tel Aviv and Tokyo, we work closely with our partners, portfolio companies and their respective founders to help navigate the transition from promising start-up to category-defining leader. We have invested in over 180 companies, with over 145 exits, including 30 IPOs. (www.cornerventures.com)