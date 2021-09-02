Toronto, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Free well-being series for education employees launches in time for back to school

RTOERO has launched a 21-week online well-being program for education sector employees in time for back to school. The free series, called 21 chats about wellness, offers 21 short weekly videos with mental health professionals, advocates and other well-being experts designed to help education employees take care of their own well-being.

“There’s been a lot of focus on supporting student well-being throughout the pandemic—and rightfully so. But staff well-being is equally important and, of course, has an impact on student mental health,” says Jim Grieve, CEO of RTOERO and former director of education and assistant deputy minister in Ontario.

In spring 2021, Grieve filmed conversations with seven guests, including Stuart Shanker, creator of the Self-Reg Model, Jean Clinton, an internationally respected psychiatrist, and Taunya Paquette, Ontario’s director of Indigenous education. The conversations were edited into 21 short videos. The content goes beyond basic self-care information and includes the science behind wellness.

Notes Grieve, “We’re lucky at RTOERO to have so many friends and colleagues across the education sector, and so we were in an ideal position to pull together experts and create a series to support anyone who is working in education in Canada.”

Those interested can sign up for the free series at 21chats.ca. Once registered, they will receive a confirmation email, and the first weekly video will arrive by email the following week. Organizations are encouraged to share the opportunity with their employees.

“It’s a short amount of time each week, and you could learn something that might alter your experience for the better. I know I did,” says Grieve.

About RTOERO

RTOERO is a bilingual trusted voice on healthy, active living in the retirement journey for the broader education community. With 81,000+ members in 51 districts across Canada, RTOERO is the largest national provider of non-profit group health benefits for education retirees. It welcomes members who work in or are retired from the early years, schools and school boards, post-secondary and any other capacity in education.

