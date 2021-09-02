reAlpha announces new partnership with Carthagos

DUBLIN, OH, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — reAlpha , a cutting-edge technology company launching an innovative platform empowering everyone to invest in the $1.2 trillion short-term rental market, is proud to announce its new partnership with Carthagos , a global design and product studio specializing in the strategic development of brands and digital products. reAlpha has taken 25% equity in Carthagos, and reAlpha’s Chief Marketing Officer, Christie Currie, will join Carthagos’ board of directors. This partnership is in addition to the investment in Naamche that reAlpha recently announced.

Carthagos brings a wealth of experience from their global team in branding, UX design, app development, and marketing strategies. The Carthagos team will help reAlpha communicate its value to customers in effective and engaging ways, while also creating a unique experience for users.

Christie Currie, CMO of reAlpha, said: “From the start of reAlpha, we have always asked ‘who’ before ‘how.’ In a short period of time, we have been able to identify top talent across the world, including Carthagos. Our investment in them will allow us to continue to elevate our brand and UX experiences in-house while also cultivating Carthagos’ own growth in parallel with reAlpha’s. Between reAlpha’s expertise and scale, the development team of Naamche, and Carthagos’ design acumen, we have essentially created our own end-to-end product studio. We’re completely unstoppable.”

“Working side by side with reAlpha and their ambitious leadership team is a huge opportunity for Carthagos. This investment not only aligns our companies, but it will be the foundation for the creation of new ideas, products and partnerships in coming years,” said Leonardo Vieira, Founder & CEO, Carthagos. “Having already worked with more than 30 American clients, this partnership opens up a new chapter for our business as reAlpha helps us set up Carthagos as a truly American corporation.”

About reAlpha

reAlpha is a digital marketplace that enables its members to simplify wealth creation through

investments in short-term rental properties while delivering exceptional guest experiences. reAlpha sources and scores properties from the wholesale market using a proprietary AI driven algorithm called reAlphaBRAIN. It then predicts the viability of each property for the short-term rental market as well as the projected long-term value. The reAlpha platform allows investors to buy equity in specific properties, providing meaningful wealth generation opportunities through short-term passive income via Airbnb as well as equity-driven capital appreciation. reAlpha is based in Columbus, Ohio, and harnesses the power of talented teams in 14 countries across the globe. For more information about reAlpha Tech Corp, please visit www.realpha.com .

About Carthagos

Carthagos is an international ecosystem of creators, designers, and builders specializing in creating powerful brand identities for disruptive startups. With inspiration stemming from the great unknown, Carthagos delivers creative content that is a step beyond. To date, Carthagos has worked with more than 85 companies across the globe supporting them from inception all the way through development and application. To learn more about Carthagos, go to: www.carthagos.com

