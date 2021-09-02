MeritB2B Welcomes Nikki Candito as Vice President Demand Generation Strategy

RYE BROOK, N.Y., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeritB2B, the leading provider of B2B data and performance marketing solutions, today announced that Nikki Candito has been hired as the Vice President of Demand Generation Strategy. Nikki will provide demand generation expertise that will help propel growth for MeritB2B and instill demand generation best practices across the organization.



“I’d like to welcome Nikki to the MeritB2B team. She’s a seasoned demand gen leader and makes a perfect addition to the company as we focus on evolving our client growth strategies and marketing innovation,” said Rob Sanchez, CEO at MeritB2B. “Nikki’s experience at enterprise level organizations sets her up well to implement innovative strategies and solutions at MeritB2B as we create the leading demand gen practice in the market.”

Nikki is a results-driven, strategic marketer who specializes in marketing technology, driving demand and digital inbound campaigns. With 19 years of experience under her belt, she excels in driving digital transformation, demand generation and analyzing results.

Nikki brings deep expertise to the demand gen space having been at IBM for the last four years where she was the Digital Demand Transformation Leader. Nikki drove IBM’s marketing automation transformation and move to Adobe Marketo and also led a cultural shift for marketing communications while working to improve a complex system architecture and data flow. She also was responsible for all business requirements, as well as operational and technical requirements, for IBM's future marketing automation platform. Previously in her career she led technology product and marketing at a variety of companies including Red Hat and Eaton.

“MeritB2B is a great fit for my background, and I’m thrilled to join such a high-performing team during a major growth phase for the company. As a longtime client, I’ve seen the value that MeritB2B brings to marketers and can’t wait to start developing their next level demand generation strategy,” said Nikki Candito, VP of Demand Generation Strategy at MeritB2B.

About MeritB2B:

MeritB2B, based in Rye Brook, NY, with 6 other offices across the US and UK, is the leading provider of B2B data, database products, digital and performance marketing solutions. The Company leverages its leading database technology platform and specialized analytics to enable growth for B2B marketers. More information on MeritB2B can be found at www.MeritB2B.com.

