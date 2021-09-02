47th Annual Denny’s Orange Blossom Classic Football Game Returns to Miami Gardens After 43 Years

Miami, FL, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDIA ADVISORY

Four days of community, education, empowerment and family fun are finally here courtesy of the Orange Blossom Committee this Labor Day Weekend. The lineup of events will highlight South Florida’s best. As ‘One Big Community’, residents, visitors, small businesses, community leaders, corporate partners and students, alumni and staff from Florida A&M University and Jackson State University will come together to celebrate excellence and bring attention to the power of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The weekend will lead up to a highly anticipated match up between Jackson State University and Florida A&M University.

In addition to celebrating HBCUs, the purpose of the game is to raise scholarship funds for youth interested in pursuing post-secondary educational opportunities at Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

SCHOOL ARRIVALS

Jackson State University Tigers Arrival:

Wed. Sept 1

Est. Arrival Time: 5:00 p.m.

Hilton Aventura

2885 NE 191st St, Aventura, FL 33180

Florida A&M University Rattlers Arrival:

Thurs. Sept 2

Est. Arrival Time: 4:30 p.m.

Shula's Hotel

6842 Main St, Miami Lakes, FL 33014

DENNY’S ORANGE BLOSSOM CLASSIC PRE-GAME PRESS CONFERENCE

Date: Friday, September 3, 2021

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Location: Hard Rock Stadium

Dolphins Entertainment Room (SW Corner Entrance)

Miami Gardens, FL 33056

To attend the press conference virtually you can watch it live at www.hardrockstadium.com/orangeblossomclassic.

Media credentials for the game can be picked up at Friday’s press conference at 10:00 a.m.

Participants:

Don Jackson - Moderator

Deion ‘Prime’ Sanders - Head Coach, Jackson State University

Shedeur Sanders - Quarterback, Jackson State University

Nyles Gaddy - Linebacker, Jackson State University

Willie Simmons - Head Coach, Florida A&M University

Keenan Forbes - Offensive Lineman, Florida A&M University

Markquese Bell - Safety, Florida A&M University

The official title sponsor is Denny’s Corporation who has signed a multi-year deal, committing to support the OBC through 2022.

DENNY’S OBC WEEKEND AT A GLANCE

Thursday, September 2nd

Cortez Bryant Golf Classic

An official event of the Denny’s Orange Blossom Classic weekend, notable JSU alumnus and music executive Cortez Bryant will host the inaugural Cortez Bryant Golf Classic at the Senator Course at Shula’s Golf Club. The Senator Course at Shula’s Golf Club is a classic style course located in the serene town of Miami Lakes. For more information and to register for the golf classic visit www.cortezbryantgolfclassic.com.

Friday, September 3rd

OBC Careers in Sports and Entertainment Symposium presented by Bacardi and Florida Sports Foundation

The Orange Blossom Careers in Sports and Entertainment Symposium will bring together leading minds within both industries in an educational setting. Guests are invited to enjoy in-depth discussions on cutting-edge industry issues. The symposium will feature NFL executives, Hollywood movie producer Will Packer, entertainment mogul Cortez Bryant, and more panelists. This event includes networking opportunities for industry leaders and students at large resulting in career growth and collaboration. The admission for this event is invite-only.

OBC Job Recruitment Fair at Hard Rock Stadium from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Join us and “Bring Your Resume to the Beach'' at Hard Rock Stadium. Participants will have the opportunity to meet over 40 Human Resource managers and hiring agents, ready to conduct on-the-spot interviews and career assessments. This is an opportunity to shine, interact and network with reputable organizations and companies capable of advancing your career path.

Vice-Chairman Oliver G. Gilbert III's Welcome Reception and Luncheon Presented by the GMCVB

Vice-Chairman Oliver G. Gilbert III welcomes you to the thriving community of Miami Gardens! Come enjoy afternoon refreshments and be embraced by this beautiful community nestled in a metropolitan haven. The luncheon will occur at the Hard Rock Stadium located in Miami Gardens, FL.

Join the Presidents of JSU and FAMU, mingle with local figures, celebrities, community leaders and listen to keynote speaker KJ Smith from Tyler Perry’s hit series, Sistas, as she delivers an inspiring message on the significance of the HBCU experience.

AEA Presents Battle of the Bands at Ansin Sports Complex in the City of Miramar at 7p.m.

Marching bands are an integral part of the HBCU experience. The Denny’s Orange Blossom Classic is ready to bring this tradition to you front and center. Join us to revel in the excitement of witnessing FAMU's Marching 100 versus JSU's Sonic Boom of The South for OBC's Battle of The Bands.

Saturday, September 4th

OBC Parade at 9:00a.m.

Now you know we couldn’t have a weekend of football, community, and celebration without a big parade to set it off! Come take in the sights and immerse yourself in the HBCU atmosphere at the Denny’s OBC Parade! Join us at 9:00a.m. in the beautiful city of Miami Gardens, on NW 37th Avenue between NW 187th St. and NW 199 St.

Beware of road closures at 8:30 a.m.

OBC Empowerment Fest and Health Village from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Betty T. Ferguson

This weekend is about so much more than football. It’s about preserving a legacy and building a future. To do that, we must continue to develop our community and take care to maintain our health. The One Big Community Empowerment Fest and Health Village will be packed with activities, including a fan zone and vendors galore. This exciting community event offers a space for fun, community enrichment, and education to keep us growing and moving forward to a bright future.

AEA Welcome To The 305 Pregame Concert presented by Bacardi at 7 p.m. at the FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park, Downtown Miami

You’re invited to join us for Orange Blossom Classic’s Pre-Game Concert presented by Bacardi. This spectacular show will feature performances by Uncle Luke, JT Money, Ball Greezy, Trick Daddy and Trina.

Sunday, September 5th

One Big Community Tailgate Experience presented By Coors Light from 11a.m. – 2p.m.

Every football game needs a good tailgate party! A time-honored HBCU tradition, join the Denny’s Orange Blossom Classic for an interactive tailgate with retail booths,food vendors, games, giveaways and sounds from our official OBC DJs. Purchase your pre-paid parking pass and enjoy the tailgate experience on another level. Please note, parking pass is only valid with a game ticket.

Denny's Orange Blossom Classic Football Game at 3 p.m.

Florida A&M University vs. Jackson State University

The Rematch is On! Join us at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL on September 5, 2021 to be a part of history.



For more information and to view the full event itinerary, visit orangeblossomclassic.com/events. Connect with the One BIG Community online via Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, to stay informed about the Denny’s Orange Blossom Classic.