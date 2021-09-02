Chainparency and Athena Advisory to Provide Integrated Blockchain and Big Data AI-Driven Solution Offering for ESG and Sustainability

HOUSTON, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chainparency and Athena Advisory announced a partnership to provide comprehensive blockchain and big data/machine learning-based offerings to help enterprises with their ESG and sustainability goals. The two organizations plan to work closely together to deliver a turnkey solution consisting of Chainparency's GoTrace blockchain-based track and traceability system and Athena's SCERTIFY enterprise sustainability management platform. The combined offering is expected to marry blockchain-authenticated supply chain data with AI/big data analytics to provide customers with verifiable and actionable sustainability insights.

"Our partnership is intended to simplify the complex landscape of sustainability solutions. Our Accelerators help clients get up and running quickly. They can then add additional capability to address more complex supply chain challenges based on their unique sustainability needs," says Gwen Murphy, Athena Advisory CEO.

Chainparency's GoTrace is the first turnkey SaaS blockchain traceability solution that empowers organizations, regardless of size or budget, to quickly and cost-effectively deploy a blockchain traceability solution. The system is hardware/software agnostic and can be integrated with IoT and a multitude of labeling, tagging, and ID systems. For most supply chains, a smartphone and printer are all that's needed to deploy GoTrace. The application is built on the scalable, enterprise-grade, and "green" GoChain blockchain anchored by a decentralized consortium of highly reputable organizations ranging from Fortune 500 companies, NGOs and non-profits to universities. Chainparency works with a diverse group of stakeholders and customers ranging from small-scale harvesters to publicly traded companies.

Athena's SCERTIFY platform helps socially responsible companies manage and track their sustainability programs end-to-end while being fully integrated into key enterprise processes, systems and data including ERP, sourcing, procurement and supply chain management. SCERTIFY enables ongoing monitoring and assessment of sustainability compliance across networks of suppliers through advanced analytics and AI that provide deep insights and anomaly detection across transactions and events and is further enhanced with additional verification data captured through IoT devices, biometrics, GPS, satellite imagery and other third-party data sources. Greater capitalization of data will reveal new insights and provide alerts to proactively manage supply chain abuses that truly change business practices to drive a sustainable enterprise.

"Blockchain and AI are highly compatible and our integrated solution offers exactly what's needed at a time when leading organizations worldwide are working in earnest to achieve sustainability and ESG goals," says Henry Ines, Chainparency CEO.

The strategic partnership enables Chainparency and Athena to leverage their respective expertise and proprietary technologies to provide a robust, scalable, cost-effective, technology-driven solution for customers globally. In addition to the joint development work, the two will also engage in seminars to educate on how a combined GoTrace and SCERTIFY offering can help organizations with digital transformation and the advancement of ESG initiatives.

