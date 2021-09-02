Hunt Marketing Announces Strategic Partnership With Ole Miss Athletics

OXFORD, Miss., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hunt Marketing, based in Oxford, Mississippi, has formed a strategic partnership with Ole Miss Athletics and will serve as the agency of record for traditional media for the brand.

Hunt Marketing is an integrated marketing firm that specializes in strategic media placement and full-scale creative campaigns. The agency will assist Ole Miss Athletics in planning and placing their traditional media elements, such as television, outdoor, print and radio advertising, as well as helping conceptualize and execute community engagement efforts.

"We're thrilled to work with Ole Miss Athletics," said Hunt Marketing CEO and President, Will Hunt . "Our goal is to partner with brand leaders who see what they do as a means to make a greater impact on those around them. This couldn't be truer of the folks at Ole Miss Athletics. We're honored to be part of their team."

According to the company's vision statement, Hunt Marketing cultivates connection within their team and with their clients in order to help them grow. They partner with leaders who have a passion for service, excellence and who put relationships above all else.

"I'm definitely excited about our partnership with the team at Hunt Marketing," said Ole Miss Athletics Director, Keith Carter. "It's great to have access to such a sharp team of professionals right here in our own backyard who can help us continue engaging our fans through a variety of platforms."

