Holly Windham, Rackspace Technology Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and People Officer Receives Top General Counsel WIPL and TXDC Awards

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced that Holly Windham, Rackspace Technology Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and People Officer, and Corporate Secretary has been named a recipient of Corporate Counsel’s 2021 Women, Influence and Power in Law (WIPL) and Texas Diversity Council’s (TXDC) Top General Counsel awards.



“I am thrilled that Holly has been chosen to receive the WIPL and TXDC awards. Holly is a business strategist, complex problem-solver and motivational leader in addition to being a great lawyer,” said Kevin Jones, Director and Chief Executive Officer at Rackspace Technology. “Holly’s dedication to the promotion of diversity and women in the legal and technology industry is inspiring.”

WIPL Award

Corporate Counsel is honoring Windham for Leadership through Crisis in the Technology, Media & Telecom category for her work as Chief Legal Officer at Rackspace Technology. The honorees for the 2021 WIPL awards honor general counsel, in-house leaders, and law firm partners who have demonstrated a commitment to advancing the empowerment of women in law. These outstanding women will be recognized at an awards dinner on Oct. 7 as part of the Women, Influence & Power in Law Conference in Washington, D.C.

TXDC Top General Counsel Award

TXDC is honoring Windham as the 2021 Top General Counsel for her work promoting diversity, inclusion and belonging both internally at Rackspace Technology and in external forums in the legal and technology industries. This award is given annually to leaders in corporate America that show commitment to diversity and community well-being as well as display high integrity and ethical behavior.

Windham will receive the award at the upcoming Legal Diversity Summit on Sept. 28.

TXDC is committed to fostering a learning environment for organizations to grow and leverage their knowledge of diversity. Through a variety of events and programs, the TXDC serves as the premier resource for diversity best practices and leadership development in Texas.

More About Holly Windham

Holly Windham is Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and People Officer, and Corporate Secretary for Rackspace Technology. A member of the executive leadership team, Windham leads multiple functions including Legal, HR, Ethics and Compliance, and Government Affairs globally and is the Corporate Secretary for the Board of Directors. In these roles, Windham was instrumental in shepherding the company through its Initial Public Offering on the Nasdaq in 2020 while also leading global HR affairs through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Windham joined Rackspace Technology in 2017 as General Counsel and also became the company’s Chief People Officer in 2019. Before Rackspace Technology, Windham held senior positions at several technology organizations and began her career at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, LLC.

Understanding that diversity, inclusion and belonging spark innovation, Windham is an advocate for creating workplaces where employees are encouraged to be their authentic selves. Her leadership philosophy is to elevate those around her by helping them recognize their potential and create their own career paths. Windham believes opportunities are gifts that are meant to be both maximized and reciprocated.

Windham has combined her passion for business and technology with her belief in creating opportunities for others by serving on the advisory board for the Colorado State University Institute for Entrepreneurship. In this role, Windham mentored college entrepreneurs in advancing their ideas and launching start-ups. Windham also currently serves on the Executive Board for the Internet Association, the leading trade association representing global internet companies on public policy matters.

