Aedifica NV/SA: Aedifica successfully issues its inaugural €500 million Sustainability Bond

Aedifica

Brussel, BELGIUM

Please find below a press release from Aedifica (a public regulated real estate company under Belgian law, listed on Euronext Brussels), regarding the successful issuance of its inaugural €500 million Sustainability Bond.

