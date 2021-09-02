Nasdaq Copenhagen
Nikolaj Plads 6
DK-1067 Copenhagen K
Copenhagen, 2 September 2021
ANNOUNCEMENT no. 15/2021
Managers’ transactions
Pursuant to Article 19 of the market abuse regulation Cemat A/S hereby announces the following information received 1 September 2021.
|Name:
|Peter Taero Nielsen
|Reason for filing:
|Closely related person to Joanna Lucyna Iwanowska-Nielsen, member of the board of directors in the company
|Company name:
|Cemat A/S
|Identification code and name:
|ISIN DK0010271584
|Transaction type:
|Purchase
|Date:
|31 August 2021
|Market:
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
|Number of traded shares:
|50,000
|Price:
|0,895
Cemat A/S
Jaroslaw Pawel Lipinski
CEO
This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language
version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.
Attachment