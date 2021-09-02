The Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development Selects the Integrated Healthcare Association and Onpoint Health Data to Support New All-Payer Claims Database

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Healthcare Association (IHA) in partnership with Onpoint Health Data was chosen by the Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development (OSHPD) as a vendor for the Health Care Payments Data (HPD) System, California’s all-payer claims database. By collecting health insurance claims information from all healthcare payers into one data system, the database is intended to support greater healthcare cost transparency, inform policy decisions, and reduce healthcare costs and disparities.



In collaboration with HPD platform vendor Onpoint Health Data, IHA will help manage data intake from California’s health plans, insurers, public self-insured, and voluntary submitters. IHA will also help validate and improve data quality and reporting. Onpoint has worked with IHA since 2017, serving as the lead data management and analytics contractor for IHA’s performance measurement programs.

IHA brings to the program a decades-long track record of working with California’s health plans and provider organizations to improve healthcare quality, equity, cost transparency, and accountability. With a deep understanding of the healthcare market dynamics in California and longstanding relationships with industry stakeholders, IHA is well positioned to support the goals of HPD.

“We are excited to support OSHPD in its work to develop an all-payer claims database to advance healthcare affordability, quality, and equity,” said Jeff Rideout, M.D., President and CEO of IHA. “IHA’s direct involvement in this work goes back to 2014 with the awarding of a California Health Care Foundation grant to build out a voluntary multi-payer claims database by extending IHA’s existing infrastructure for its provider reporting (“Value Based P4P”). The work behind the scenes with plans, providers, and IHA’s committees for measurement and reporting has allowed the industry to be positioned for the work now being undertaken by the state. We’re grateful to all of the health plans, provider organizations, and purchasers who participate in our initiatives, providing data, resources, and expertise over the years.”

HPD came about as a result of a state mandate. Assembly Bill 80 authorizes OSHPD to create and administer a statewide Health Care Payments Data system. In addition, AB 80 provides authorization for health plans and insurers to send protected health information to OSHPD. The target date for having the database substantially complete is July 1, 2023.

About Integrated Healthcare Association (IHA)

Integrated Healthcare Association (IHA) brings the healthcare community together to solve industry-wide challenges that stand in the way of high-value care. As a non-profit industry association, we use our decades of expertise, objective data, and unique role as a trusted facilitator to make the healthcare system work better for everyone. We provide insights that help the healthcare system continuously improve. We build new tools that simplify how the industry works together. And we provide a forum for cross-industry leaders – through our boards and programs – to have honest conversations that guide the future of healthcare.

About OSHPD and the Health Care Payments Data Program

The Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development, now transitioning to the Department of Health Care Access and Information, is the leader in collecting data and disseminating information about California’s healthcare infrastructure. OSHPD promotes an equitably distributed healthcare workforce and publishes valuable information about healthcare outcomes. OSHPD also monitors the construction, renovation, and seismic safety of hospitals and skilled nursing facilities and provides loan insurance to assist the capital needs of California’s nonprofit healthcare facilities.

Assembly Bill 80 (AB 80) (Chapter 12, Statutes of 2020) requires OSHPD to create and administer a statewide Health Care Payments Data system and have the database substantially completed by July 1, 2023. AB 80 provides authorization for health plans and insurers to send protected health information to OSHPD. Per AB 80, OSHPD has convened an Advisory Committee to advise OSHPD on the establishment, implementation, sustainability and ongoing administration of the database.

More information about HPD is available at https://oshpd.ca.gov/data-and-reports/cost-transparency/healthcare-payments/.