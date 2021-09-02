D-Wave Names John Markovich As Chief Financial Officer

BURNABY, Canada, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-Wave Systems Inc ., the leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services, today announced the appointment of John Markovich as Chief Financial Officer. Markovich will be responsible for the company’s financial operations and positioning the company for its next phase of growth and expansion.

Bringing over 30 years of financial leadership to D-Wave, Markovich has extensive experience with rapidly growing public and private multi-national, high-growth technology companies. He has a track record in building high performance organizations, implementing scalable infrastructures, and aligning financing strategies with operating strategies. During his career, he has worked for numerous companies at the forefront of emerging technologies including semiconductors, e-commerce, clean tech, and AI.

Prior to joining D-Wave, Markovich was the CFO of Xant, Inc., and previously held CFO positions at OmniGuide Holdings, Inc.; Veritone, Inc.; NanoH2O, Inc.; EMCORE Corporation; Optical Coating Laboratories, Inc.; and Tickets.com.

"I've worked for decades helping companies with cutting-edge technologies build successful business models and immediately recognized the magnitude of the opportunity at D-Wave, given their leading-edge technology and focus on solving their customers’ highly complex problems," said John Markovich, CFO, D-Wave. "As more and more large-scale enterprises invest in quantum computing to solve mission-critical problems and drive bottom-line results, I look forward to playing a role in the next chapter of D-Wave's growth."

“The market opportunity for quantum computing is expanding faster than ever,” said Alan Baratz, CEO, D-Wave. “Businesses are rapidly identifying mission-critical problems in need of quantum investment. D-Wave’s ability to directly address this demand today and bring innovative hardware, software, services, and tools to the enterprise is all thanks to our world-class team. I’m confident John’s extensive experience and track record in scaling transformative technology is what we need to not only continue reaching our business development objectives, but also expand D-Wave’s global footprint.”

