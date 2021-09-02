AQuity Solutions Earns Eighth Consecutive #1 Ranking in 2021 Black Book Survey for Virtual Scribe, Medical Transcription and Clinical Document Capture Solutions

CARY, N.C., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AQuity Solutions, a leading provider of Virtual Scribing, Medical Transcription, and Outsourced Coding solutions, today announced it received top ranking by Black Book Market Research for its Virtual Scribes and Medical Transcription services for Clinician Document Capture. The Document Capture Solutions survey results are based on nearly 5,000 nationwide interviews with hospital, health system, ambulatory facilities and physician practice clients and ranks vendors on customer satisfaction and operational metrics.

This year's results mark the eighth year in a row AQuity earned top Black Book™ honors for transcription and the second-year virtual scribes were included in the study. The study includes comparative performance results and client satisfaction scores of 20 top vendors across 18 key functional categories. Matching last year's performance, AQuity was rated first in 11 of the survey's 18 performance categories.

"We are honored that our Virtual Scribe and Transcription services continue to earn top scores from Black Book ™," noted Jason Kolinoski, COO for AQuity. "This honor, especially during such unprecedented COVID influenced times, speaks to the consistent strength and adaptability of our entire team."

"AQuity is dedicated to making a difference in the lives of the providers we serve and the patients they care for," added Kashyap Joshi, CEO of AQuity. "We are honored to be ranked the number one overall vendor and are especially proud of earning the top ranking for Strategic Alignment of Client Goals and Client Relationships & Cultural Fit categories. This underscores our mission to become the trusted partner in helping to relieve physician burnout while delivering improved clinical and financial results. Congrats to our entire AQuity team and thank you to our customers."

About AQuity Solutions

AQuity Solutions delivers superior clinical and financial results to healthcare provider clients through outsourced services. Headquartered in Cary, NC, AQuity employs over 7,000 clinical documentation specialists throughout the U.S., India, Canada and Australia for medical transcription, medical coding, virtual scribing, interim management, and medico-legal document prep services. With over 40 years of experience, the company is recognized as a leading vendor in multiple disciplines.

https://aquitysolutions.com

About Black Book™

Black Book Market Research LLC provides medical transcription clients, healthcare IT users, media, investors, analysts, quality-minded vendors, and prospective software and services buyers with comprehensive comparison data of the industry's top respected and competitively performing solutions vendors. The largest user opinion poll of its kind in healthcare IT, Black Book™ collects over 800,000 viewpoints on information technology and outsourced services vendor performance annually. Black Book is internationally recognized for over 16 years of customer satisfaction and loyalty polling, particularly in technology, services and outsourcing industries.

