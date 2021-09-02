Chaos Announces New ‘24 Hours of Chaos’ Livestream

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Chaos announced that '24 Hours of Chaos,’ its annual community livestream, is returning September 9-10 with over 60 new virtual talks from 3D artists and designers around the globe. Beginning at 18:00 (GMT+1) in Western Europe, every two hours viewers can connect with a different set of artists from nearly every continent. Twelve shows will be broadcast live, totaling 24 hours of presentations streamed for free on YouTube, Twitch and Facebook.

Created in partnership with SiNi and Autodesk, 24 Hours of Chaos will feature in-depth presentations, behind-the-scenes demonstrations, discussions, quizzes and giveaways with CG innovators, giving audiences a chance to discover new talent, analyze global trends and learn techniques they can start putting into practice right away.

The speakers have been drawn widely from the architecture, design, visual effects and gaming worlds to show the full breadth of 3D visualization. While many talks have ties to Chaos workflows, the event also seeks to highlight other inspiring voices from around the 3D world, including Exceptional Minds, who run a non-profit academy and post-production studio for autistic artists.

The current speaker list includes:

VFX/Animation: Weta Workshop, Framestore, FuseFX, a52, Realtime, Vetor Zero, Anymotion Studio, Chocolate Tribe, Triggerfish Animation, Made by Radio, Colorbleed, Hai Five Animasjon AS, Manhole VR, Goodbye Kansas Studios

Architecture: The Boundary, SHoP Architects, Okdraw, Beauty and the Bit, Edge Dimension, FQuattro, Renderinc, Lab Visualización, ArmyOne, 4pixos Academy, SHL Asia, Trace Image, ArchiRenders, Warren and Mahoney, Hoyne

Gaming: Playside Studios, Virtually Human, IO Interactive

Educators: Net-Info, Harbin Institute of Technology, CommonPoint., Watch Me Animate, School-ing

While the event is live, everything will be archived so viewers can easily catch up on any shows they missed. Live viewers, however, will also have the opportunity to win free licenses and swag. For more information or to see the full list of community partners, please visit the 24 Hours of Chaos website.

Livestream Links :

About Chaos

Chaos is a world leader in computer graphics technology, empowering artists and designers to create photorealistic imagery and animation across all creative industries. Chaos develops 3D rendering and simulation software that is used daily by top design studios, architectural firms, advertising agencies, and visual effects companies around the globe. In 2017, the firm’s physically based renderer, V-Ray, was honored with an Academy Award for its role in the widespread adoption of ray-traced rendering for motion pictures. Today, the company’s advancements in ray tracing, cloud rendering, and real-time visualization are shaping the future of design communication and storytelling. Founded in 1997, Chaos is privately owned with offices in Sofia, Prague, Seoul, Tokyo, and Los Angeles. For more information visit chaosgroup.com.

Attachment