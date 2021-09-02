More than 20 Degreed clients win Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world’s leading skills tech platform Degreed had over 20 clients win the coveted Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards at Gold, Silver and Bronze levels across 25 categories. Degreed clients honored include Bank of America Corporation, Cigna, Cognizant, British American Tobacco, McKinsey & Company, MetLife, PepsiCo and Texas Instruments.



Clients received recognition in 25 categories including Best Results of a Learning Program, Best Learning Program Supporting a Change Transformation Business Strategy, Best Advance in Competencies and Skill Development, Best Advance in Establishing Governance to Guide Learning Decisions, Best Advance in Learning Technology Implementation, and Best Unique or Innovative Learning and Development Program.

“Excellence is the perfect word to recognize and define what these clients have achieved, championing the development of their people. Degreed is incredibly proud to be a small part of how these leaders are using skills and learning to future-proof their businesses for the challenges they will face tomorrow,” said Dan Hayward, Degreed Chief Customer Officer.

The 2021 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards are given for work in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, Human Resources, Sales Performance, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Future of Work. The full list of the 2021 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards winners are listed at https://www.brandonhall.com/excellenceawards/past-winners.php .

Degreed is the workforce upskilling platform for one in three Fortune 50 companies. The company connects all learning, talent development, and internal mobility opportunities to intelligence on the skills businesses need next. Earlier this year, Degreed announced a $153 million Series D funding, valuing the company at $1.4 billion.

“Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards in 2021 provide much-needed and well-deserved recognition to organizations that went above and beyond to support their stakeholders during the unprecedented disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Brandon Hall Group COO and leader of the HCM Excellence Awards Program, Rachel Cooke. “The awards provide validation of best practices in all areas of HCM at a time when they have never been more important to employers, employees and customers.”

Entries were evaluated by a panel of independent senior industry experts and Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based on five criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation and overall measurable benefits.

Excellence Award winners are scheduled to be honored at Brandon Hall Group’s HCM Excellence Conference, Feb. 1-3, 2022, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida. Select winners also will serve as presenters in breakout sessions, sharing their leading practices during the conference.

Notes to editors

About Degreed

Degreed is the workforce upskilling platform for one in three Fortune 50 companies. We connect all your learning, talent development, and internal mobility opportunities to intelligence on the skills your business needs next. And we do it all in one simple, fluid, skill-building experience that’s powered by your people’s expertise and interests so you can transform your workforce from within. Founded in 2012, Degreed is headquartered in Pleasanton, California, with additional offices in Salt Lake City, New York, London, Amsterdam, and Brisbane.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

Coupling the research studies with the best practice from the awards, Brandon Hall Group has helped more than 10,000 clients globally and more than 28 years of delivering world-class research and advisory. At the core of our offerings is a membership program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. Membership enables executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services, which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient.

Brandon Hall Group has also launched professional certifications for business and human capital management professionals to upskill themselves and gain credentials for career advancement. ( www.brandonhall.com )