TOUS les JOURS to Launch Autumn Latte Series and More

COMMERCE, Calif., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOUS les JOURS, a French-Asian bakery café chain, is introducing new seasonal beverages and donuts this fall.

The bakery chain is launching the Autumn Latte Series — a series of creamy lattes made with fans' favorite seasonal dessert flavors. The brand is introducing Tiramisu Latte, a classic latte with vanilla syrup, topped with cocoa powder and cream cheese foam. Customers can also enjoy Ube Latte, a creamy and nutty Ube-flavored latte with a dreamy purple hue during the chilly season. And, of course, Pumpkin Spice Latte, the queen of autumn beverages made with pumpkin spice flavors, will be part of the TOUS les JOURS Autumn Latte series for all the pumpkin spice lovers.

Additionally, the brand is rolling out two new donuts, including Pumpkin Spice Cream Donut, a soft donut filled with sweet pumpkin spice cream, and Taro Tapioca Donut, a taro-flavored chewy purple tapioca donut, for a limited time only.

All new seasonal lattes and donuts will be available starting from Sept. 2 at participating TOUS les JOURS stores across the country.

About TOUS les JOURS

TOUS les JOURS is a French-Asian-inspired bakery café, offering more than 300 different kinds of bakery goods, including bread, pastries, cakes, desserts, and beverages. The bakery bakes every day to provide fresh products for the guests and takes pride in sourcing and using carefully selected fine ingredients.

TOUS les JOURS continues to expand and embrace innovation in all markets. With its franchising know-how and continuous support from the team, the brand is getting a lot of attention from people who are interested in setting up small businesses.

Currently, there are more than 70 TOUS les JOURS stores in the U.S. and more than 1,600 stores all around the world. TOUS les JOURS means "every day" in French.

