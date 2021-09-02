Agfa HealthCare Earns Third Consecutive #1 Client Experience Rating in Vendor Neutral Archive Solutions, Black Book Survey

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Book Research announced the top comprehensive information technologies for vendor-neutral archiving software and imaging solutions from the collected feedback of 4,963 healthcare and medical users from 868 hospitals and over 3,400 physician group practices in the annual crowdsourced poll of customer and user satisfaction.

Black Book Market Research LLC measures client experience across 18 VNA (Vendor Neutral Archiving) solutions key performance indicators.

Agfa HealthCare received top user scores in 10 key performance indicators, besting over 19 VNA competitors: KPI's include strategic alignment of client goals; innovation and optimization; client relationships and cultural fit; trust, accountability, transparency, and ethics; customization; reliability; brand image and marketing communications; marginal value adds; data security and patient privacy; and best of breed technology and process improvement.

"Agfa HealthCare well exceeded customer expectations and notably rated highest with the largest archive of data storage among all measured VNA solutions," said Doug Brown, president of Black Book Research.

Eighty-three percent of survey respondents indicated that scalability, including unlimited growth in storage capacity, server resources, user access, and PACS or modality interfaces, was the key factor in both high client experience selecting and choosing an alternative VNA system to future proof their health systems.

Thirty-one percent of executives responding to the survey indicated that organizational budgets will include better VNA software and services to enhance current interoperability issues. Ninety percent of providers seeking replacement systems will only consider vendors that encompass the industry's data-sharing needs together with ensuring ultimate information security.

Agfa HealthCare also achieved the highest satisfaction rankings over VNA competitors in the individual polling subsets of care providers.

The survey methodology and full listing of healthcare IT and services vendor rankings can be found at Black Book's website www.blackbookmarketresearch.com.

Black Book Market Research LLC provides vendor-neutral archival solutions and healthcare IT users, media, investors, analysts, quality-minded vendors, and prospective software and services buyers with comprehensive comparison data of the industry's top respected and competitively performing solutions vendors. The largest user opinion poll of its kind in healthcare IT, Black Book™ collects over 900,000 viewpoints on information technology and outsourced services vendor performance annually. Black Book is internationally recognized for over 17 years of customer satisfaction and loyalty polling, particularly in technology, medical equipment, services and outsourcing industries.

Black Book™ founders, management and staff do not own or hold any financial interest in any of the vendors covered and encompassed in this survey including Agfa HealthCare, and Black Book reports the results of the collected satisfaction and client experience rankings in publication and to media prior to vendor notification of rating results.

