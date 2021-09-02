Grey Wolf Security Certified as a HUBZone Company by the SBA

LEESBURG, Va., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grey Wolf Security, LLC, a U.S. government contractor in the field of cyber security, today announced it has been officially certified as a HUBZone company by the Small Business Administration (SBA). HUBZone, short for Historically Underutilized Business Zone, is a company-level diversity certification conferred by the SBA in a program that helps small businesses located in distressed areas gain preferential access to federal procurement opportunities. As a newly certified HUBZone company, Grey Wolf Security is now eligible to bid on a broader range of federal contracts for cyber security solutions.

"We are very honored to have earned this certification," said Chris Biassey, Chief Executive Officer of Grey Wolf. "Becoming a HUBZone company is the culmination of a great deal of effort on the part of our team. I am confident the process will pay off for us, as well as for the communities where we work."

Grey Wolf offers a wide range of cybersecurity services to government and private sector clients. Known for the deep expertise of its team members, the firm works across the arenas of security operations (SecOps), security compliance and security engineering. The Grey Wolf team specializes in building custom cybersecurity solutions that fit the client's mission needs. In SecOps, for example, Grey Wolf has robust capabilities in security operations center (SOC) management, threat intelligence and incident response.

As part of the HUBZone program, Grey Wolf is poised to increase employment opportunities, investment and economic development in nearby HUBZones — defined by the SBA as distressed rural and urban communities that typically have low median household incomes, high unemployment or both.

The timing of the certification is also auspicious. As the government ramps up spending on cybersecurity in the wake of attacks like the Solar Winds hack and the Colonial Pipeline ransomware incident, contractors like Grey Wolf are in recruiting mode. The cybersecurity industry needs more personnel, and the HUBZone program provides the basis for hiring and training people in this in-demand form of work who might not have been exposed to employment opportunities in the sector previously.

Grey Wolf Security specializes in cybersecurity, providing a wide range of solutions expertise and service offerings that ensure the security of critical infrastructure. Grey Wolf Security is focused on the development and delivery of mission-driven solutions to complex cybersecurity challenges. Its professionals have significant experience serving customers in the Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, Federal Law Enforcement, Intelligence Community and Commercial Enterprise.

