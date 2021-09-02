Cirrus Aircraft Continues Expansion with New Flight Training Facility and Innovation Centers in Arizona and Texas

Duluth, Minn. & Knoxville, Tenn., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duluth, Minn. & Knoxville, Tenn. (02 September 2021) – Cirrus Aircraft today announced continued expansion with the opening of its new Cirrus Flight Training facility located at the Scottsdale Airport (KSDL) in Arizona, as well as two new satellite Cirrus Aircraft Innovation Centers in Chandler, Arizona and in McKinney, Texas.

Cirrus Aircraft conducted a nationwide search to identify the most ideal locations for its newest facilities, ultimately landing in Arizona and Texas due to their proximity to Cirrus Aircraft customers and skilled talent pools.

The Cirrus Scottsdale facility will provide customers with a convenient location to receive highly personalized flight training and full-service aircraft management. The facility is scheduled to commence operation in October 2021.

“The expansion of Cirrus Flight Training in Arizona continues our mission of providing world-class training through both our company-owned facilities and partner network around the world,” said Zean Nielsen, CEO for Cirrus Aircraft. “We are excited to begin offering this premium flight training service in Scottsdale that builds on our Cirrus Services initiative to redefine personal aviation through a world-class customer service experience.”

The Chandler Innovation Center provides avionics, electrical and software engineering services, while the McKinney Innovation Center supports all engineering disciplines. Both facilities are in operation now and support the Product Development team responsible for advancing new technologies and designs for innovative product introductions. Both locations have plans for official ribbon-cutting ceremonies in November 2021.

“The Chandler and McKinney Innovation Centers add significant capabilities and further extend our capacity to fuel our ambitious product innovation plans,” said Pat Waddick, President, Innovation and Operations of Cirrus Aircraft. “Additionally, our expansion efforts not only attract new talent to Cirrus Aircraft in great locations, but generate jobs and economic growth within the local markets.”

As part of the geographical expansion, Cirrus continues its aggressive recruiting campaign across all locations including Duluth, Minnesota; Grand Forks, North Dakota; Knoxville, Tennessee; McKinney, Texas; Chandler and Scottsdale, Arizona. Current career opportunities can be discovered at cirrusaircraft.com/careers.

For inquiries about upcoming Flight Training services in Scottsdale, please contact flighttraining@cirrusaircraft.com.

About Cirrus Aircraft

Cirrus Aircraft is the recognized global leader in personal aviation and the maker of the best-selling SR Series piston aircraft and the Vision JetTM, the world’s first single-engine Personal Jet, as well as the recipient of the Robert J. Collier Trophy. Founded in 1984, the company has redefined performance, comfort and safety in aviation with innovations like the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System® (CAPS®) – the first FAA-certified whole-airframe parachute safety system included as standard equipment on an aircraft. To date, worldwide flight time on Cirrus aircraft has passed 13 million hours and 212 people have returned home safely to their families as a result of the inclusion of CAPS as a standard feature on all Cirrus aircraft. The company will have six locations in the United States as of October 2021, located in Duluth, Minnesota; Grand Forks, North Dakota; Knoxville, Tennessee; McKinney, Texas; Chandler and Scottsdale, Arizona. Find out more at www.cirrusaircraft.com.

Attachment