Fast growing family wish list service Giftster unveils a fresh look

Minneapolis St. Paul, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Giftster announces the release of a reimagined giftster.com, the biggest launch since the company's inception in 2008.

Giftster is a free wish list sharing service for families, connecting members in a group. Gift items are marked purchased, avoiding duplicates, and the list-maker can’t see that.

Unlike a traditional wedding registry, Giftster is a two-way registry, where family members can view and shop each other’s lists, in one central place, year-round, for any gift-giving occasion.

Ron Reimann, Giftster CEO says “This new version of Giftster is based on a decade of learning from our members, usability testing and internal statistics – all of which shaped the new features and design of the new release.”

Along with a fresh, mobile-responsive look, the service gets more personal with the ability for members to tailor the personality of their lists with cover images and list messages, and by adding a profile a photo of themselves for display in their family group.

This new 2021 version of Giftster is optimized for desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile phone screen sizes.

Other notable new features include item sorting on wish lists, improved member search results, an ad-free shopping experience, and guest shopping on mobile devices.

About Giftster

Giftster is the original lifetime gift registry, an easy-to-use, year-round universal wish list sharing service for family and close friends. Giftster wish lists contain gift ideas from any store in the world. The Giftster platform includes the newly upgraded website at giftster.com and apps for iOS in the Apple App Store and Android in the Google Play and Amazon App Stores.

Giftster continues its fast-paced growth connecting families during a time when it has been harder to be together. Giftster is on its way to two million sign-ups, and members have added over 7 million gift ideas to their lists over the years. Giftster is best for families wishing to simplify the Christmas holiday and birthday gift-giving, creating Secret Santa draws and for baby, wedding and donation registries.

Press Kit: https://www.giftster.com/press/

