Konica Minolta’s AccurioPress C4080 and C4070 Achieve Idealliance® Certifications

English French

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. (Konica Minolta), a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions, is pleased to announce its AccurioPress C4080 and C4070 high-speed digital presses have earned Idealliance® Digital Electrophotographic Press Certification and ISO/PAS 15339 System Certification. These certifications demonstrate the devices’ premier capabilities in both print production and colour reproduction according to globally recognized standards in printing and packaging. This is the second time this year Konica Minolta has achieved Master status for ISO/PAS 15339 System Certification (CRPC1-CRPC6) and Digital Electrophotographic Press for its latest range of production presses.



The AccurioPress C4080 and C4070 utilize Konica Minolta’s IQ-501 Intelligent Quality Optimizer’s enhanced auto inspection options, which offer expanded inspection performance, verifying print quality and detecting streaks and spots as well as blemishes. The high-quality prints mean maximum stability even during long-run jobs, while better registration and quality increases total saleable print volume.

“At Konica Minolta, we continually innovate and strive to improve quality and services available to clients to support them on their profitability journey. In the last 18 months, we have completely upgraded our production print press portfolio and further solidified our commitment to the market,” said Mario Mottillo, President, Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. “Our revolutionary IQ-501 Intelligent Quality Optimizer has been a central differentiator in the industry, ensuring consistent colour quality and front-to-back registration for every print in real-time. It removes the need for recalibrations or mid-run inspections.”

According to Idealliance, the AccurioPress C4080 and C4070 are all-in-one print manufacturing powerhouses, providing features to streamline workflow and print output that will exceed customer expectations. Advanced real-time automation of colour and registration management combined with sophisticated inline finishing options allows businesses to excel at delivering a variety of print applications. With the TU-510 Trimmer Unit and IQ-501 Intelligent Quality Optimizer, these digital presses can output fully-finished, ready to be boxed output.

Digital Electrophotographic Press Certification

Konica Minolta’s AccurioPress C4080 and C4070 and EFI Fiery Controller IC-319 configuration surpassed all Idealliance criterion, exceeding the established industry tolerances set forth by Idealliance for excellence in the areas of colourimetric, accuracy, uniformity, repeatability, durability and registration.

ISO/PAS 15339 System Certification

Idealliance certifies that the AccurioPress C4080 and C4070 have the capabilities to meet the colour space requirements specified by the Characterized Reference Print Conditions (CRPCs) of ISO/PAS 15339 at much tighter tolerances than those for G7 certification. Konica Minolta has earned Master status, capable of achieving six of the globally recognized ISO/PAS 15339 Reference Print Conditions.

“Successful completion of both programs is a proven demonstration of the AccurioPress C4080 and C4070 to achieve standards of print production, and colourimetric reproduction for all digital print technologies,” said Jordan Gorski, Executive Director, Idealliance. “Konica Minolta continues to maintain their status throughout the industry, especially for print service providers looking to meet the most stringent demands set by print buyers and brands in printing, packaging and graphic communications.”

“Thank you to Idealliance for providing these opportunities to showcase our press performance. We are proud to partner with them to achieve these certifications and all the work they do with standards and specifications,” said Mark Bohan, Director, Colour Solutions, Konica Minolta. “The automation achieved with the IQ-501 continues to differentiate us in the market, and really gives us an edge in exceeding customer expectations for colour consistency.”

Learn more online about Konica Minolta’s AccurioPress C4080 and C4070.



About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ (www.reshapework.ca). With our comprehensive portfolio, we deliver solutions to leverage mobility and cloud services and optimize business processes with workflow automation. Konica Minolta's IT Services Division offers a range of IT strategy, support and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized by Brand Keys as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier market for 14 consecutive years. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit www.konicaminolta.ca and follow Konica Minolta on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter (@KonicaMinoltaCA) , and Instagram!

About Idealliance

Idealliance is a transformational industry association for print and packaging, working with brand owners, content and media creators, agencies, designers, material suppliers, OEMs, technology developers, and service providers around the world. We serve the graphic communication industry by creating superior industry training and certification programs, developing professional standards and specifications, and redefining workflows for the entire print and packaging supply chain. Become a member of Idealliance and transform the way you work—forever. Learn more at www.idealliance.org

CONTACT INFORMATION

Konica Minolta Media Relations – Canada

Marketing Department, Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd.

info@bt.konicaminolta.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0c8c281e-f61a-4e63-b0b6-6c2d47a28fcc