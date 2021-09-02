Zafin Applauds U.S. Financial Regulators For Detailing Fintech Partnership Recommendations

NEW YORK, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zafin, the world’s leading SaaS product and pricing platform for the next generation of banking, today issued a statement of commendation for the U.S. Federal Reserve System, the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., and the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The praise is attributed to offering community banks a detailed guide on due diligence considerations when partnering with financial technology companies (fintech). The guide, released last Friday, facilitates and supports discussion points for reasonable community banking innovations and the growing opportunities offered through fintech partnerships. This time and dedication by three leading U.S. financial agencies signal a rapidly transforming banking system and the advantages it represents for both community banks and the fintech industry in the United States.



“We applaud the collective efforts of these U.S. Federal Banking System agencies for their guidance and leadership demonstrated through the publishing of this important guide,” said Rob King, Chief Revenue Officer of Zafin. “More than ever before, it’s critical for banks and credit unions to consider partnering with fintech companies to accelerate their digital transformation efforts. At Zafin, we are committed to contributing to this guide by offering transparency and integrative collaboration with the industry as they navigate these new guidelines and embark on expanding their ability to offer exceptional client experiences through the use of innovative technology.”

The resource guide outlines six key pillars that banks and credit unions should consider when performing due diligence as part of their overall risk management processes when considering business partnerships with fintech companies. The six pillars of the due diligence recommendations are:

Business experience and qualifications

Financial condition

Compliance with laws and regulations

Risk management and control processes

Information security

Operational resilience

As digital banking becomes increasingly popular, traditional banks and credit unions need to adapt to remain competitive with neobanks by offering new products, offers and experiences that meet the lifestyle needs of their customers. The considerable resources placed by these three Federal agencies further demonstrates a growing validation that financial institutions of all sizes should explore new partnership pathways offered by the ever-growing fintech industry.

Zafin’s award-winning SaaS product and pricing platform works to address many of the critical challenges and restraints banks and credit unions face with their core systems. It allows institutions to differentiate from their competitors, retain and expand existing relationships, and acquire new account holders by offering competitive product pricing, offers and rewards at the relationship level.

