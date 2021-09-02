Annual Kids Building Wisconsin Event Features Hands-on Activities for Kids

FITCHBURG, Wis., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, September 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the community is invited to attend Kids Building Wisconsin (KBW), a free event for children ages 3-12 to explore the vast possibilities of a career in construction. The majority of the event is held outdoors, and the event is following COVID-19 CDC guidelines that do not require masks for outdoor activities.

Where: McKee Farms Park | 2930 Chapel Valley Rd., Fitchburg, WI

When: Saturday, September 11 | 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Free parking and shuttle provided (masks are required on the shuttle and any indoor exhibits).

The seventh annual KBW, organized by the non-profit organization of the same name, will feature 40+ fun and educational hands-on activities. Highlights include boom lift rides, big construction equipment, the Home Depot and the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenter's kids building workshop, nail hammering contests, painting activities, burn trailer demonstrations, virtual and augmented reality activities, and much more.

"We are really looking forward to our 2021 event," says Robert Thayer, Board Member. "We canceled the 2020 event and postponed this year's event - it usually occurs in May every year - to keep the safety and wellbeing of attendees top of mind. We are grateful for our exhibitors and sponsors who continue to see the value this event brings to the construction industry," Thayer continued.

The outdoor event is made possible by 57 area sponsors that represent all sides of the industry. Additionally, masons, bricklayers, operating engineers, carpenters, laborers, contractors, and industry professionals will be on-hand to share their expertise and excitement for construction with attendees. Our interactive exhibits will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for kids to explore, and prizes given to all children for participating. In addition, the first 3,000 kids in attendance will receive a free hard hat. On-site food sold by Roman Candle and glitter tattoos round out the fun.

About Kids Building Wisconsin

Kids Building Wisconsin is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to laying the groundwork to combat the skilled worker shortage in Wisconsin, elevating the image of the construction industry, and celebrating those in it.

Robert Thayer, Board Member

(608) 204-7244

info@kidsbuildingwi.org

