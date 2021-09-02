System1 to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- System1 (“System1” or the “Company”), a leading omnichannel customer acquisition marketing platform, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences on Wednesday, September 8th, 2021 and Thursday, September 9th, 2021.



Wolfe Research Inaugural TMT Conference

Michael Blend, System1’s Chief Executive Officer, and Tridivesh Kidambi, System1’s Chief Financial Officer will host investor meetings at the Wolfe Research Inaugural TMT Conference on Wednesday, September 8th, 2021. For more information, please contact your Wolfe representative.

The Benchmark Company’s 8 th Annual Consumer / Media / Entertainment Conference

Michael Blend, System1’s Chief Executive Officer, and Tridivesh Kidambi, System1’s Chief Financial Officer will host investor meetings at The Benchmark Company’s 8th Annual Consumer / Media / Entertainment Conference to be held virtually on Thursday, September 9th, 2021. For more information, please contact your Benchmark representative.

System1 recently announced it expects to become a publicly traded company via a business combination with Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB), a special purpose acquisition company. For more information about the transaction, please visit https://www.trebiaacqcorp.com/ .

About System1

System1 combines best-in-class technology & data science to operate the world’s most advanced Responsive Acquisition Marketing Platform (RAMP). System1’s RAMP is omni-channel, omni-vertical and built for a privacy-centric world. RAMP enables the building of powerful brands across multiple consumer verticals, the development & growth of a suite of privacy-focused products, and the delivery of high-intent customers to advertising partners. For more information, visit www.system1.com

About Trebia Acquisition Corp.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more business entities. The company was founded by William P. Foley, II and Frank R. Martire, Jr. on February 11, 2020, and is headquartered in New York, NY. For more information, visit www.trebiaacqcorp.com

Important Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed business combination, a proxy statement/prospectus is expected to be filed by Trebia, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“ SEC ”) that will include preliminary and definitive proxy statements to be distributed to holders of Trebia ordinary shares in connection with Trebia’s solicitation for proxies for the vote by Trebia’s shareholders in connection with the proposed business combination with S1 Holdco, LLC (“S1” and System1’s parent entity) and Protected.net Group Ltd. (“Protected”, and together with its and S1’s respective subsidiaries, collectively “System1”) and other matters as described in the proxy statement/prospectus of Trebia relating to the offer of the securities to be issued in connection with the completion of the business combination. Trebia and System1 urge investors, shareholders and other interested persons to read, when available, the proxy statement/prospectus, as well as other documents filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed business combination, as these materials will contain important information about Trebia, System1 and the proposed business combination. Such persons can also read (i) Trebia’s final prospectus, as amended, dated June 16, 2020 (SEC File No. 333-238824) which was filed with the SEC on June 18, 2020, for a description of the security holdings of Trebia’s officers and directors and their respective interests as security holders in the consummation of the proposed business combination, and (ii) Trebia’s current report on Form 8-K which was filed with the SEC on June 29, 2021 for a description of the business combination agreement and certain ancillary agreements related to the proposed business combination. After the proxy statement/prospectus has been filed and declared effective, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus will be mailed to Trebia’s shareholders as of a record date to be established for voting on the proposed business combination and other matters related thereto. Shareholders will also be able to obtain copies of such documents, without charge, once available, at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, or by directing a request to:

Trebia Acquisition Corp., 41 Madison Avenue, Suite 2020, New York, NY 10010, or (646) 450-9187.

Participants in the Solicitation

Trebia and System1, and their respective directors, executive officers and other employees and members of their management may be deemed, under SEC rules, to be participants in the solicitation of proxies of Trebia’s shareholders in connection with the proposed business combination. Investors and security holders may obtain more detailed information regarding the names, affiliations and interests of Trebia’s directors and executive officers in Trebia’s final prospectus, as amended, dated June 16, 2020 (SEC File No. 333-238824), which was filed with the SEC on June 18, 2020. Information regarding the persons who may, under SEC rules, be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies of Trebia’s shareholders in connection with the proposed business combination will be set forth in the proxy statement/prospectus for the proposed business combination when available. Information concerning the interests of Trebia’s and System1’s participants in the solicitation, which may, in some cases, be different than those of Trebia’s and System1’s equity holders generally, will be set forth in the proxy statement/prospectus relating to the proposed business combination when it becomes available.

No Offer or Solicitation

This document does not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed transaction. This document also does not constitute an offer to sell or exchange, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or exchange, any securities, nor will there be any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation, or sale or exchange would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities will be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Trebia, System1 or their respective management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this document may include, for example, statements about System1's industry and market sizes; future opportunities for System1; expectations and projections concerning the future financial and operational performance and/or results of operations of System1; and the proposed business combination transaction between Trebia and System1, including the implied enterprise value, ownership structure and the likelihood and ability of the parties to successfully consummate the transaction.

