OneWater Marine Inc. To Participate Virtually at the 2021 Raymond James Consumer Conference

BUFORD, Ga., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEW) (“OneWater” or the “Company”) today announced that Austin Singleton, Chief Executive Officer, and Jack Ezzell, Chief Financial Officer, will participate virtually in a fire-side chat at the Raymond James & Associates Consumer Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 9:20 a.m. ET. Management will also be available to meet with investors attending the conference virtually.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at https://investor.onewatermarine.com/. An audio replay of the webcast will remain available for one year thereafter.

About OneWater Marine Inc.

OneWater Marine Inc. is one of the largest and fastest-growing premium recreational boat retailers in the United States. OneWater operates 71 stores throughout 11 different states, eight of which are in the top twenty states for marine retail expenditures. OneWater offers a broad range of products and services and has diversified revenue streams, which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services such as boat storage.

Investor or Media Contact:

Jack Ezzell

Chief Financial Officer

IR@OneWaterMarine.com



