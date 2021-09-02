Quanex Building Products Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results and Reaffirms Full Year 2021 Guidance

Solid Net Sales Growth Realized Across All Operating Segments 
Strong Balance Sheet 
Liquidity Continues to Increase 
Repaid $15 Million of Bank Debt

HOUSTON, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) (“Quanex” or the “Company”) today announced its results for the three months ended July 31, 2021.

The Company reported the following selected financial results:

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION        
Q3 2021 Earnings Release         
   Three Months Ended July 31, Nine Months Ended July 31,
($ in millions, except per share data)  2021 2020 2021 2020
Net Sales  $279.9 $212.1 $780.4 $596.2
Gross Margin  $60.0 $49.7 $175.7 $126.6
Gross Margin %  21.4% 23.4% 22.5% 21.2%
Net Income  $13.6 $10.8 $36.0 $16.3
Diluted EPS  $0.41 $0.33 $1.08 $0.50
          
Adjusted Net Income  $14.2 $11.1 $37.8 $18.7
Adjusted Diluted EPS  $0.42 $0.34 $1.13 $0.57
Adjusted EBITDA  $32.9 $27.7 $89.5 $65.2
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %  11.8% 13.1% 11.5% 10.9%
          
Cash Provided by Operating Activities  $18.5 $45.1 $47.4 $47.6
Free Cash Flow  $12.3 $40.7 $31.4 $26.9

(See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section, Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosure table, Selected Segment Data table and Free Cash Flow Reconciliation table for additional information)

George Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Demand for our products remained robust across all of our product lines throughout the third quarter of 2021.   On a consolidated basis, net sales increased by approximately 32% year-over-year as compared to the third quarter of 2020. General inflation, time lag for index pricing, supply chain challenges and labor constraints all continue to have a negative impact on margins.   In addition, our plant in Germany was down for approximately 14 days during the quarter due to flooding in Europe, but the plant was back up and running at full capacity by the end of July. Our balance sheet continues to strengthen, and we were able to repay $15.0 million in bank debt during the quarter while also repurchasing approximately $1.8 million of our common stock. We will remain focused on generating cash and paying down debt in the near-term.”   (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section for additional information)

Third Quarter 2021 Results Summary   

The Company reported net sales of $279.9 million during the three months ended July 31, 2021, which represents growth of 32.0% compared to $212.1 million for the same period of 2020. The increase was largely due to increased demand across all product lines and operating segments combined with increased pricing mostly related to the pass through of raw material cost inflation. In detail, Quanex posted net sales growth of 20.8% in its North American Fenestration segment, 19.3% in its North American Cabinet Components segment and 85.8% in its European Fenestration segment, excluding the foreign exchange impact and despite the challenges presented by flooding in Germany as previously noted. As a reminder, both of Quanex’s manufacturing facilities in the U.K. were shut down in late March of 2020 and did not resume operations until mid-to-late May 2020. (See Sales Analysis table for additional information)

The increase in earnings for the third quarter of 2021 was mainly due to higher volumes and improved operating leverage. This increase was somewhat offset by inflationary pressures and an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses, which was mostly attributable to more normalized medical costs combined with an increase in stock-based compensation expense.  

Balance Sheet & Liquidity Update

As of July 31, 2021, Quanex had total debt of $74.0 million and its leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA improved to 0.2x.   (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section and Net Debt and LTM Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation tables for additional information)

The Company’s liquidity increased to $306.2 million as of July 31, 2021, consisting of $43.7 million in cash on hand plus availability under its Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility due 2023, less letters of credit outstanding.

Share Repurchases

Quanex’s Board of Directors authorized a $60 million share repurchase program in September of 2018. Repurchases under this program will be made in open market transactions or privately negotiated transactions, subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements, and other relevant factors. The program does not have an expiration date or a limit on the number of shares that may be repurchased.   The Company repurchased 74,257 shares of common stock for approximately $1.8 million at an average price of $23.88 per share during the three months ended July 31, 2021. As of July 31, 2021, approximately $5.4 million remained under the existing share repurchase authorization.   

Outlook        

George Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “While we remain optimistic on the demand outlook for our products, we do expect inflation, labor costs, and supply chain challenges to continue pressuring margins throughout the fourth quarter of this year. We continue to pass these incremental costs along to our customers through indexes, surcharges, and price increases; however, there are time lags in each case.   With this backdrop, on a consolidated basis, we are reaffirming net sales guidance of approximately $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion and Adjusted EBITDA* of $125 million to $130 million in fiscal 2021.”

*When Quanex provides expectations for Adjusted EBITDA on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and corresponding GAAP measures is generally not available without unreasonable effort. Certain items required for such a reconciliation are outside of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted or estimated, such as the provision for income taxes.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company has scheduled a conference call for Friday, September 3, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT). To participate in the conference call dial (877) 388-2139 for domestic callers and (541) 797-2983 for international callers, in both cases using the conference passcode 6642169, and ask for the Quanex call a few minutes prior to the start time. A link to the live audio webcast will also be available on the Company’s website at http://www.quanex.com in the Investors section under Presentations & Events. A telephonic replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the live broadcast ends and will be accessible through September 10, 2021. To access the replay dial (855) 859-2056 for domestic callers and (404) 537-3406 for international callers, in both cases referencing conference passcode 6642169.  

About Quanex

Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the building products industry.  Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components.   For more information contact Scott Zuehlke, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer, at 713-877-5327 or scott.zuehlke@quanex.com.

Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers

Adjusted Net Income (defined as net income further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, certain severance charges, gain/loss on the sale of certain fixed assets, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges, other net adjustments related to foreign currency transaction gain/loss and effective tax rates reflecting impacts of adjustments on a with and without basis) and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that Quanex believes provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and more accurately reflects operational performance, as they are not influenced by certain income or expense items not affecting ongoing operations. EBITDA (defined as net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and other, net) and Adjusted EBITDA (defined as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, certain severance charges, gain/loss on the sale of certain fixed assets, restructuring charges and asset impairment charges) are non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses to measure operational performance and assist with financial decision-making.  Net Debt is defined as total debt (outstanding balance on the revolving credit facility plus financial lease obligations) less cash and cash equivalents. The leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that the Company believes is useful to investors and financial analysts in evaluating Quanex’s leverage.   In addition, with certain limited adjustments, this leverage ratio is the basis for a key covenant in the Company’s credit agreement. Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure calculated using cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures.   Free Cash Flow is measured before application of certain contractual commitments (including capital lease obligations), and accordingly is not a true measure of Quanex’s residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. The Company believes that the presented non-GAAP measures provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and will assist investors in understanding Quanex’s financial performance when comparing results to other investment opportunities.  The presented non-GAAP measures may not be the same as those used by other companies. The Company does not intend for this information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.  

Forward Looking Statements

Statements that use the words “estimated,” “expect,” “could,” “should,” “believe,” “will,” “might,” or similar words reflecting future expectations or beliefs are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: impacts from public health issues (including pandemics, such as the recent COVID-19 pandemic) on the economy and the demand for Quanex’s products, the Company’s future operating results, future financial condition, future uses of cash and other expenditures, expenses and tax rates, expectations relating to Quanex’s industry, and the Company’s future growth, including any guidance discussed in this press release. The statements and guidance set forth in this release are based on current expectations.   Actual results or events may differ materially from this release.   For a complete discussion of factors that may affect Quanex’s future performance, please refer to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2020, and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the sections entitled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors”. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and Quanex undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events.

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended July 31, Nine Months Ended July 31,
   2021   2020   2021   2020 
         
Net sales $279,877  $212,096  $780,381  $596,168 
Cost of sales  219,866   162,427   604,723   469,586 
Selling, general and administrative  27,766   21,973   88,299   62,818 
Restructuring charges  -   73   39   477 
Depreciation and amortization  10,683   11,060   32,543   35,851 
Operating income  21,562   16,563   54,777   27,436 
Interest expense  (597)  (1,165)  (1,988)  (4,310)
Other, net  188   (220)  645   116 
Income before income taxes  21,153   15,178   53,434   23,242 
Income tax expense  (7,474)  (4,345)  (17,352)  (6,898)
Net income $13,679  $10,833  $36,082  $16,344 
         
Earnings per common share, basic $0.41  $0.33  $1.09  $0.50 
Earnings per common share, diluted $0.41  $0.33  $1.08  $0.50 
         
Weighted average common shares outstanding:        
Basic  33,359   32,610   33,194   32,716 
Diluted  33,650   32,739   33,518   32,845 
         
Cash dividends per share $0.08  $0.08  $0.24  $0.24 
                 

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

  July 31, 2021 October 31, 2020
ASSETS    
Current assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents $43,663  $51,621 
Accounts receivable, net  98,286   88,287 
Inventories, net  93,493   61,181 
Prepaid and other current assets  9,133   6,217 
Total current assets  244,575   207,306 
Property, plant and equipment, net  176,032   184,104 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  54,811   51,824 
Goodwill  150,487   146,154 
Intangible assets, net  86,026   93,068 
Other assets  7,261   9,129 
Total assets $719,192  $691,585 
     
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY    
Current liabilities:    
Accounts payable $79,167  $77,335 
Accrued liabilities  52,751   38,289 
Income taxes payable  1,327   6,465 
Current maturities of long-term debt  839   692 
Current operating lease liabilities  8,270   7,459 
Total current liabilities  142,354   130,240 
Long-term debt  72,439   116,728 
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities  47,371   44,873 
Deferred pension and postretirement benefits  10,765   10,923 
Deferred income taxes  25,252   19,116 
Other liabilities  15,622   13,946 
Total liabilities  313,803   335,826 
Stockholders’ equity:    
Common stock  373   373 
Additional paid-in-capital  253,662   253,458 
Retained earnings  241,582   213,517 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (22,968)  (33,024)
Treasury stock at cost  (67,260)  (78,565)
Total stockholders’ equity  405,389   355,759 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $719,192  $691,585 
     


QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

 Nine Months Ended July 31,
  2021   2020 
Operating activities:   
Net income$36,082  $16,344 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization 32,543   35,851 
Stock-based compensation 1,470   513 
Deferred income tax 5,429   438 
Other, net 5,485   762 
Changes in assets and liabilities:   
Increase in accounts receivable (8,277)  (1,852)
(Increase) decrease in inventory (32,113)  3,553 
(Increase) decrease in other current assets (2,768)  1,218 
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable 1,600   (1,878)
Increase (decrease) in accrued liabilities 12,521   (7,611)
(Decrease) increase in income taxes payable (5,158)  107 
(Decrease) increase in deferred pension and postretirement benefits (158)  573 
Increase (decrease) in other long-term liabilities 962   (181)
Other, net (183)  (276)
Cash provided by operating activities 47,435   47,561 
Investing activities:   
Capital expenditures (16,006)  (20,673)
Proceeds from disposition of capital assets 3,138   131 
Cash used for investing activities (12,868)  (20,542)
Financing activities:   
Borrowings under credit facilities -   114,500 
Repayments of credit facility borrowings (45,000)  (119,000)
Repayments of other long-term debt (502)  (791)
Common stock dividends paid (8,017)  (7,910)
Issuance of common stock 16,272   2,954 
Payroll tax paid to settle shares forfeited upon vesting of stock (492)  (454)
Purchase of treasury stock (5,741)  (6,693)
Cash used for financing activities (43,480)  (17,394)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 955   580 
(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (7,958)  10,205 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 51,621   30,868 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$43,663  $41,073 
    


QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
FREE CASH FLOW AND NET DEBT RECONCILIATIONS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP measure, to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures.
          
   Three Months Ended July 31, Nine Months Ended July 31,
    2021   2020   2021   2020 
Cash provided by operating activities   18,475  $45,089  $47,435  $47,561 
Capital expenditures   (6,207)   (4,360)   (16,006)   (20,673) 
Free Cash Flow  $12,268   $40,729   $31,429   $26,888  
          
          
The following table reconciles the Company's Net Debt which is defined as total debt principal of the Company plus finance lease obligations minus cash.    
          
   As of July 31,  
    2021   2020     
Revolving Credit Facility  $58,000  $138,000     
Finance Lease Obligations   15,951   15,729     
Total Debt (1)   73,951   153,729     
Less: Cash and cash equivalents   43,663   41,073     
Net Debt  $30,288   $112,656      
          
(1) Excludes outstanding letters of credit.         


QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE DISCLOSURE
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

                  
                  
  Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended 
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS July 31, 2021 July 31, 2020 July 31, 2021 July 31, 2020 
  Net
Income		 Diluted
EPS		 Net
Income		 Diluted
EPS		 Net
Income		 Diluted
EPS		 Net
Loss		 Diluted
EPS		 
Net income as reported $13,679  $0.41  $10,833  $0.33  $36,082  $1.08  $16,344  $0.50  
Net Income reconciling items from below  512   0.01   280   0.01   1,686   0.05   2,387   0.07  
Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS $14,191  $0.42  $11,113  $0.34  $37,768  $1.13  $18,731  $0.57  
                  
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended
July 31, 2021		 Three Months Ended
July 31, 2020		 Nine Months Ended
July 31, 2021		 Nine Months Ended
July 31, 2020		 
  Reconciliation   Reconciliation   Reconciliation   Reconciliation   
Net income as reported $13,679    $10,833    $36,082    $16,344    
Income tax expense  7,474     4,345     17,352     6,898    
Other, net  (188)    220     (645)    (116)   
Interest expense  597     1,165     1,988     4,310    
Depreciation and amortization  10,683     11,060     32,543     35,851    
EBITDA  32,245     27,623     87,320     63,287    
EBITDA reconciling items from below  682     73     2,160     1,875    
Adjusted EBITDA $32,927    $27,696    $89,480    $65,162    
                  
Reconciling Items Three Months Ended
July 31, 2021		 Three Months Ended
July 31, 2020		 Nine Months Ended
July 31, 2021		 Nine Months Ended
July 31, 2020		 
  Income
Statement		 Reconciling
Items		 Income
Statement		 Reconciling
Items		 Income
Statement		 Reconciling
Items		 Income
Statement		 Reconciling
Items		 
Net sales $279,877  $-  $212,096  $-  $780,381  $-  $596,168  $-  
Cost of sales  219,866   (307) (1 ) 162,427   -   604,723   (307) (1 ) 469,586   -  
Selling, general and administrative  27,766   (375) (2 ) 21,973   -   88,299   (1,814) (2 ) 62,818   (1,398) (2 )
Restructuring charges  -   -   73   (73) (3 ) 39   (39) (3 ) 477   (477) (3 )
EBITDA  32,245   682   27,623   73   87,320   2,160   63,287   1,875  
Depreciation and amortization  10,683   -   11,060   -   32,543   -   35,851   (968) (4 )
Operating income  21,562   682   16,563   73   54,777   2,160   27,436   2,843  
Interest expense  (597)  -   (1,165)  -   (1,988)  -   (4,310)  -  
Other, net  188   79  (5 ) (220)  458  (5 ) 645   161  (5 ) 116   390  (5 )
Income before income taxes  21,153   761   15,178   531   53,434   2,321   23,242   3,233  
Income tax expense  (7,474)  (249) (6 ) (4,345)  (251) (6 ) (17,352)  (635) (6 ) (6,898)  (846) (6 )
Net income $13,679  $512  $10,833  $280  $36,082  $1,686  $16,344  $2,387  
                  
Diluted earnings per share $0.41    $0.33    $1.08    $0.50    
                  
                  
(1) Loss on damage to a plant caused by flooding of $0.3 million for the three and nine months ended July 31, 2021.
(2) Transaction and advisory fees, $0.4 million related to the loss on a sale of a plant in the three months ended July 31, 2021, $1.8 million related to the loss on a sale of a plant in the nine months ended July 31, 2021, $1.3 million related to executive severance charges in the nine months ended July 31, 2020, respectively.
(3) Restructuring charges related to the closure of manufacturing plant facilities.                
(4) Accelerated depreciation related to the closure of a North American Cabinet Components plant.         
(5) Foreign currency transaction losses.                 
(6) Impact on a with and without basis.         


QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE DISCLOSURE
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Last Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended
July 31, 2021		 Three Months Ended
April 30, 2021		 Three Months Ended
January 31, 2021		 Three Months Ended
October 31, 2020		 Total
  Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation
Net income as reported $13,679  $14,551  $7,852  $22,152  $58,234 
Income tax expense  7,474   6,454   3,424   4,906   22,258 
Other, net  (188)  (265)  (192)  (164)  (809)
Interest expense  597   640   751   935   2,923 
Depreciation and amortization  10,683   10,845   11,015   11,378   43,921 
EBITDA  32,245   32,225   22,850   39,207   126,527 
Cost of sales (1)  307   -   -   -   307 
Selling, general and administrative (2)  375   -   1,439   -   1,814 
Restructuring charges (3)  -   -   39   145   184 
Adjusted EBITDA $32,927  $32,225  $24,328  $39,352  $128,832 
           
(1) Loss on the damage of a plant caused by flooding.          
(2) Transaction and advisory fees, loss on the sale of a plant, and executive severance charges.        
(3) Restructuring charges relate to the closure of manufacturing plant facilities.        


QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
SELECTED SEGMENT DATA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

This table provides gross margin, operating (loss) income, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA by reportable segment. Non-operating expense and income tax expense are not allocated to the reportable segments.
  NA Fenestration EU Fenestration NA Cabinet
Components		 Unallocated
Corp & Other		 Total
Three months ended July 31, 2021          
Net sales $147,818  $71,114  $61,936  $(991) $279,877 
Cost of sales  116,517   49,479   54,334   (464)  219,866 
Gross Margin  31,301   21,635   7,602   (527)  60,011 
Gross Margin %  21.2%   30.4%   12.3%     21.4% 
Selling, general and administrative  13,428   7,525   5,130   1,683   27,766 
Depreciation and amortization  4,571   2,646   3,390   76   10,683 
Operating income (loss)  13,302   11,464   (918)  (2,286)  21,562 
Depreciation and amortization  4,571   2,646   3,390   76   10,683 
EBITDA  17,873   14,110   2,472   (2,210)  32,245 
Loss on the damage of a plant  -   307   -   -   307 
Loss on sale of plant  375   -   -   -   375 
Adjusted EBITDA $18,248  $14,417  $2,472  $(2,210) $32,927 
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %  12.3%   20.3%   4.0%     11.8% 
           
Three months ended July 31, 2020          
Net sales $122,386  $38,265  $51,925  $(480) $212,096 
Cost of sales  92,639   25,845   44,218   (275)  162,427 
Gross Margin  29,747   12,420   7,707   (205)  49,669 
Gross Margin %  24.3%   32.5%   14.8%     23.4% 
Selling, general and administrative  11,922   4,748   4,634   669   21,973 
Restructuring charges  71   -   2   -   73 
Depreciation and amortization  5,371   2,307   3,264   118   11,060 
Operating income (loss)  12,383   5,365   (193)  (992)  16,563 
Depreciation and amortization  5,371   2,307   3,264   118   11,060 
EBITDA  17,754   7,672   3,071   (874)  27,623 
Restructuring charges  71   -   2   -   73 
Adjusted EBITDA $17,825  $7,672  $3,073  $(874) $27,696 
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %  14.6%   20.0%   5.9%     13.1% 
           
Nine months ended July 31, 2021          
Net sales $422,077  $181,862  $179,492  $(3,050) $780,381 
Cost of sales  328,278   122,631   155,370   (1,556)  604,723 
Gross Margin  93,799   59,231   24,122   (1,494)  175,658 
Gross Margin %  22.2%   32.6%   13.4%     22.5% 
Selling, general and administrative  38,944   21,559   15,372   12,424   88,299 
Restructuring charges  39   -   -   -   39 
Depreciation and amortization  14,528   7,771   9,965   279   32,543 
Operating income (loss)  40,288   29,901   (1,215)  (14,197)  54,777 
Depreciation and amortization  14,528   7,771   9,965   279   32,543 
EBITDA  54,816   37,672   8,750   (13,918)  87,320 
Loss on the damage of a plant  -   307   -   -   307 
Loss on sale of plant  375   -   -   1,439   1,814 
Restructuring charges  39   -   -   -   39 
Adjusted EBITDA $55,230  $37,979  $8,750  $(12,479) $89,480 
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %  13.1%   20.9%   4.9%     11.5% 
           
Nine months ended July 31, 2020          
Net sales $341,432  $104,230  $152,634  $(2,128) $596,168 
Cost of sales  266,489   72,055   132,259   (1,217)  469,586 
Gross Margin  74,943   32,175   20,375   (911)  126,582 
Gross Margin %  21.9%   30.9%   13.3%     21.2% 
Selling, general and administrative  34,962   15,990   13,468   (1,602)  62,818 
Restructuring charges  228   -   249   -   477 
Depreciation and amortization  18,311   7,045   10,139   356   35,851 
Operating income (loss)  21,442   9,140   (3,481)  335   27,436 
Depreciation and amortization  18,311   7,045   10,139   356   35,851 
EBITDA  39,753   16,185   6,658   691   63,287 
Transaction and advisory fees  -   -   -   55   55 
Executive severance charges  -   -   -   1,343   1,343 
Restructuring charges  228   -   249   -   477 
Adjusted EBITDA $39,981  $16,185  $6,907  $2,089  $65,162 
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %  11.7%   15.5%   4.5%     10.9% 


QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
SALES ANALYSIS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

         
   Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended
  July 31, 2021 July 31, 2020 July 31, 2021 July 31, 2020
         
NA Fenestration:       
 United States - fenestration$129,291  $109,455  $369,809  $302,094 
 International - fenestration 9,581   6,696   25,756   19,284 
 United States - non-fenestration 5,853   4,845   17,543   13,779 
 International - non-fenestration 3,093   1,390   8,969   6,275 
  $147,818  $122,386  $422,077  $341,432 
EU Fenestration (1):       
 International - fenestration$54,883  $31,904  $147,072  $87,732 
 International - non-fenestration 16,231   6,361   34,790   16,498 
  $71,114  $38,265  $181,862  $104,230 
NA Cabinet Components:       
 United States - fenestration$3,240  $2,666  $9,711  $8,461 
 United States - non-fenestration 57,418   48,849   168,308   142,838 
 International - non-fenestration 1,278   410   1,473   1,335 
  $61,936  $51,925  $179,492  $152,634 
Unallocated Corporate & Other:       
 Eliminations$(991) $(480) $(3,050) $(2,128)
  $(991) $(480) $(3,050) $(2,128)
         
Net Sales$279,877  $212,096  $780,381  $596,168 
         
(1) Reflects increase of $4.1 million and $8.6 million in revenue associated with foreign currency exchange rate impacts for the three and nine months ended July 31, 2021, respectively.

