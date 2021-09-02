Palomar Holdings, Inc. Announces Key Additions to its Underwriting and Reinsurance Teams

LA JOLLA, Calif., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLMR) (“Palomar” or the “Company”) today announced that it has made three strategic hires to expand its existing underwriting and reinsurance teams.



Ty Robben joins the underwriting leadership group at Palomar as Senior Vice President, Casualty Underwriting. Mr. Robben will report to Jon Christianson, Chief Underwriting Officer, and will be responsible for spearheading the Company’s Casualty business. Mr. Robben brings more than 14 years of experience in the primary and excess casualty market. He joins from Great American Custom Insurance Services (‘Great American’), where he was Senior Vice President, Primary and Excess Casualty. While at Great American, Mr. Robben managed an underwriting team responsible for both wholesale and retail-produced business. Mr. Robben graduated from Pepperdine University with a bachelor’s degree in Economics.

Gerrit VandeKemp joins Palomar as Vice President, Casualty Underwriting. Mr. VandeKemp will support Mr. Robben in developing Palomar’s Casualty franchise by building out the Professional Lines underwriting practice. Mr. VandeKemp spent eight years at CRC Group (‘CRC’) where he served as Director, Professional Services Group. While at CRC, Mr. VandeKemp was responsible for a broad range of coverages including D&O, EPL, Fiduciary, Crime, Kidnap & Ransom, Media Liability, Network Security & Privacy and Technology E&O. Prior to his time in insurance, Mr. VandeKemp served as a Presidential Security specialist for the Clinton Administration during his enlistment in the United States Marine Corps.

Chris Cebula is joining Palomar as Senior Vice President, Reinsurance. Mr. Cebula will be responsible for the management and execution of the Company’s comprehensive and sophisticated risk transfer strategy. Mr. Cebula was previously a Portfolio Manager at Elementum Advisors, LLC (‘Elementum’), a Chicago-based alternative investment fund focused on natural catastrophe reinsurance. While at Elementum, Mr. Cebula developed and refined portfolio strategy for the firm’s catastrophe bond focused client accounts and led a team responsible for investment research and due diligence. Mr. Cebula received a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and holds a bachelor’s degree in Finance and Economics from Marquette University.

“I am very excited to welcome Ty, Gerrit and Chris to the Palomar team,” commented Mac Armstrong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “These seasoned professionals bring tremendous industry experience and expertise to Palomar’s underwriting and reinsurance teams. I am pleased to have Ty and Gerrit leading our Casualty efforts, which will undoubtedly profitably grow our business and diversify our portfolio. Similarly, Chris brings a wealth of knowledge and understanding to our already strong reinsurance team that will be beneficial to our overall risk transfer strategy. These hires are prime examples of Palomar’s continued focus on investing in the long-term growth of the business. Expanding our team is critical to our long-term success and I am thrilled that we can attract such experienced and talented professionals to the Palomar team.”

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc. and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company. Palomar is an innovative insurer that focuses on the provision of specialty insurance for residential and commercial clients. Palomar’s underwriting and analytical expertise allow it to concentrate on certain markets that it believes are underserved by other insurance companies, such as the markets for earthquake, hurricane and flood insurance. Palomar’s principal insurance subsidiary, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, is an admitted carrier in 32 states and has an A.M. Best financial strength rating of “A-” (Excellent).

