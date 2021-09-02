Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Biennial Investor Day On September 14

ST. PAUL, Minn., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecolab Inc. will host a live webcast of its biennial meeting for professional investors on Tuesday, Sept. 14 from the company’s Research, Development & Engineering Center in Eagan, Minn. Details for the webcast are as follows:



TIME: 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time DATE: Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 DURATION: Morning session: 9:00 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. ET (Times are approximate) Afternoon session: 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET LOCATION: www.investor.ecolab.com ARCHIVE: A replay of the webcast will be available through Sept. 30, 2021.

To access the webcast, visit the Events & Presentations section of Ecolab’s Investor website at www.investor.ecolab.com and click on the webcast details.



About Ecolab

A trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. With annual sales of $12 billion and more than 44,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and personalized service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com

