Overstock to Participate in D.A. Davidson & Co. 20th Annual Software & Internet Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK), a leading e-commerce home furnishings retailer, announces its participation in the D.A. Davidson & Co. 20th Annual Software & Internet Conference. Jonathan Johnson, Chief Executive Officer, and Adrianne Lee, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat hosted by D.A. Davidson on Thursday, September 9 at 11:00 a.m. ET.



“Overstock delivered both growth and profitability in the second quarter of 2021, and the operational changes we’ve made should now be clear,” said Johnson. “I look forward to every opportunity to tell our story. We thank D.A. Davidson for helping us do that next week.”

A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available on Overstock’s investor relations website at investors.overstock.com.

About Overstock

Overstock.com, Inc (Common Stock (NASDAQ:OSTK) / Series A-1 Preferred Stock (tZERO ATS:OSTKO) / Series B Preferred Stock (OTCQX:OSTBP)) is an online retailer and technology company based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Its leading e-commerce website sells a broad range of new home products at low prices, including furniture, décor, rugs, bedding, home improvement, and more. The online shopping site, which is visited by tens of millions of customers a month, also features a marketplace providing customers access to millions of products from third-party sellers. In 2014, Overstock was the first major retailer to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment and continues to do so. Overstock regularly posts information about the Company and other related matters on the Newsroom and Investor Relations pages on its website, Overstock.com.

