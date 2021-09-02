Alimera Sciences, Inc. to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference

ATLANTA, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALIM) (“Alimera”), Alimera Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALIM) (“Alimera”), a global pharmaceutical company whose mission is to be invaluable to patients, physicians and partners concerned with retinal health and maintaining better vision longer., announces today that Chief Executive Officer Rick Eiswirth will present at the 23rd Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference which is being held virtually from September 13 – 15, 2021.



Mr. Eiswirth will deliver his corporate presentation, which will become available beginning on September 13 at 7:00 AM ET.

David Holland, Chief Marketing Officer and Philip Ashman, Chief Operating Officer will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

Investors can register here: www.hcwevents.com .

About Alimera Sciences, Inc.

Alimera Sciences a global pharmaceutical company whose mission is to be invaluable to patients, physicians and partners concerned with retinal health and maintaining better vision longer. For more information, please visit www.alimerasciences.com.

For press inquiries: For investor inquiries: Jules Abraham Scott Gordon for Alimera Sciences for Alimera Sciences 917-885-7378 scottg@coreir.com julesa@coreir.com









