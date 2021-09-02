Rose’s Organization For Advocacy And Development (ROAD) Embarks on the Mission of Empowering Liberia’s Underprivileged Youth

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rose’s Organization For Advocacy And Development (ROAD), an organization in Liberia, pledges to equip the country’s underprivileged children with education while advocating against human trafficking and uplifting the disabled. The organization undertakes the most vulnerable group of youth in the country to educate them and offer them a future with greater prospects.



Rose’s Organization For Advocacy And Development is an organization committed to emancipating the children of impoverished families in Liberia through numerous advocacy programs and community initiatives. They believe that educating and equipping the Liberian youth with trade skills, mentoring them, and offering other vital services such as healthcare could break the dark spell of poverty prevailing in the country. ROAD’s dedicated staff and the benevolent team of volunteers also strive to eliminate the atrocious trade of human trafficking from the country through their programs.

A census carried out in 2008 revealed that 14% of the Liberian population suffers from various disabilities, which is an accurate approximation even in 2021. Unfortunately, the issue has not yet gained the attention of the authorities and society, creating an inevitable disadvantage to the disabled when gaining access to critical services such as education, employment, and healthcare. ROAD has joined hands with volunteers and financial donors to transform the negativity surrounding this vulnerable group and offer them a fair chance at living a prosperous life. The organization has adopted a three-step approach to accomplish this initiative. This approach includes educating disabled children and training them in useful professional skills, assisting them to enter the job market and thrive in their profession, and last but not least, providing them access to vital healthcare services.

Rose’s Organization For Advocacy And Development reaches out to the public for financial aid to facilitate their advocacy and child development programs while extending their gratitude to all who donated in the past.

