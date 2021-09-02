Chisholm, Falcone, Soo and Steffen Named RAPS Fellows

Rockville, MD, USA, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) today announced the names of four exceptional senior regulatory professionals who will join the venerated ranks of RAPS Fellows. The 2021 RAPS Fellows are:

Orin Chisholm , FRAPS, BSc (Hons), GCULT, PhD, SFHEA, principal consultant, Pharmed, Sydney, Australia

, FRAPS, BSc (Hons), GCULT, PhD, SFHEA, principal consultant, Pharmed, Sydney, Australia Robert Falcone , FRAPS, PhD, senior manager, regulatory affairs, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Tarrytown, NY

, FRAPS, PhD, senior manager, regulatory affairs, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Tarrytown, NY Chin-Wei Soo , FRAPS, DRSc, global regulatory head, devices and combination products, Genentech, South San Francisco, CA

, FRAPS, DRSc, global regulatory head, devices and combination products, Genentech, South San Francisco, CA Beat Steffen, FRAPS, MBA, founder, chairman and CEO, Confinis Regulatory Compliance Worldwide, Sursee, Switzerland

To be a RAPS Fellow, one must be a proven leader, who has demonstrated unique dedication to the regulatory profession with a history of commitment and success. Each year, a new group of fellows is selected and recognized during RAPS Convergence, the world’s largest conference dedicated to healthcare product regulation and regulatory issues. This year’s Convergence will take place live online 12–15 September.

“The honor of being named a RAPS Fellow is reserved for those outstanding regulatory leaders who not only excel in the field, but who also go above and beyond to give back to the profession, their peers and future generations of regulatory professionals,” said RAPS Interim Executive Director Bill McMoil. “RAPS and the global regulatory community are enriched by the involvement of these distinguished leaders and advocates.”

More information about the fellows program, application process and selection criteria can be found on the RAPS website.

Reporters, bloggers and other members of the media who wish to cover all or part of RAPS Convergence 2021 should contact Zachary Brousseau, senior manager, communications, RAPS, at zbrousseau@raps.org.

About RAPS

The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) is the largest global organization of and for those involved with the regulation of healthcare and related products, including medical devices, pharmaceuticals, biologics and nutritional products. Founded in 1976, RAPS helped establish the regulatory profession and continues to actively support the professional and lead the profession as a neutral, non-lobbying nonprofit organization. RAPS offers education and training, professional standards, publications, research, knowledge sharing, networking, career development opportunities and other valuable resources, including Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC), the only post-academic professional credential to recognize regulatory excellence. RAPS is headquartered in suburban Washington, DC, with chapters and affiliates worldwide. www.RAPS.org

###

Attachment