Cordy Oilfield Services Inc. Corporate Update

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cordy Oilfield Services Inc. (“Cordy”) (TSX VENTURE: CKK) announces that Amber Johnson has resigned as Cordy’s Chief Financial Officer. Her final day with Cordy will be October 1, 2021. Cordy and its Board of Directors would like to thank Ms. Johnson for her time and dedication and wish her the best in her future endeavours.



Darrick Evong, ‎Cordy’s Chief Executive Officer, will carry out the role of Chief Financial Officer on an interim basis. Cordy will commence a search for a replacement Chief Financial Officer in the coming days.

