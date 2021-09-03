AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for August 2021

English Estonian

In August 2021 AS Tallink Grupp transported 389 715 passengers, which is a 14.1% decrease compared to August 2020. The number of cargo units decreased by 3.4% to 28 790 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 18.1% to 78 193 units in the same comparison.



AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for August 2021 were the following:

August 2021 August 2020 Change Passengers 389 715 453 880 -14.1% Finland - Sweden 135 783 123 369 10.1% Estonia - Finland 205 145 315 784 -35.0% Estonia - Sweden 48 787 3 550 1 274.3% Latvia - Sweden 0 11 177 -100.0% Cargo Units 28 790 29 798 -3.4% Finland - Sweden 5 551 5 547 0.1% Estonia - Finland 19 427 20 538 -5.4% Estonia - Sweden 3 812 3 485 9.4% Latvia - Sweden 0 228 -100.0% Passenger Vehicles 78 193 95 430 -18.1% Finland - Sweden 15 361 13 280 15.7% Estonia - Finland 57 875 80 922 -28.5% Estonia - Sweden 4 957 307 1 514.7% Latvia - Sweden 0 921 -100.0%

COVID-19 related travel restrictions were the key operational factor influencing the developments in August 2021.

ESTONIA – FINLAND

August results reflect shuttle and cruise ferry services. Cargo vessel Sea Wind did not operate in August.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN

August results reflect operations of one cruise ferry and cargo ferries on Estonia-Sweden routes.

FINLAND – SWEDEN

August results reflect operations of Turku-Stockholm and Helsinki-Stockholm routes. Cruise ferry Silja Serenade started operations on the Helsinki-Stockholm route at the beginning of August and cruise ferry Silja Symphony from late August. The segment statistics also reflect the Swedish domestic cruises.

LATVIA – SWEDEN

Operations of the Riga-Stockholm route were suspended.



