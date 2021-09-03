New Australian Hearing Aid Broker Offers Discounted Invisible Hearing Aid Brands

Brisbane, Australia , Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

With the latest in hearing aid technology, this Australian company is dedicated to servicing clients across Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia, and Western Australia.

More details can be found here

The company now offers its online service to help customers compare the latest hearing aid brands, technology, and prices with the help of an industry expert who is commission-free and independent or hearing aid manufacturers.

As the number one hearing aid broker in Australia, EarDeals are uniquely positioned to provide quality, audiology and diagnostic services to customers, utilising over 30 years of experience and industry knowledge of the best brands available. The broker services come at no cost to the customer and can include a free hearing aid trial.

Their transparent service includes an assigned broker for each customer, who will work with them to book a no-cost comprehensive hearing test, and a meeting with the company’s highly trained audiologists. The team of brokers are well-versed in the latest technology and can offer customers advice on the newest releases and the most suitable choice for their hearing needs and individual budget. If you decide to proceed to new hearing aids, the hearing aid fitting and two follow up appointments are provided at no cost.

EarDeals are knowledgeable in the various types of hearing aids and can provide guidance on in-the-ear, behind-the-ear, open fit, invisible and Bluetooth hearing aids. The team is also up-to-date on the latest changes to the market, including which brands are being phased out and will therefore be difficult to repair or replace should problems arise. Equally ensuring you receive the latest devices on the market, which is often difficult to do as older ranges of hearing may be sold for many years to follow.

Since many of the company’s brokers have hearing losses themselves, the team understands the importance of price and quality when choosing a hearing aid. That’s why EarDeals offers Premium, Advanced, Standard, and Essential category hearing aids, many of which have been tested by the brokers. Some of the brands available include Signia, Phonak, Resound, and Unitron.

About EarDeals.com.au

EarDeals is Australia’s leading hearing aid brokering service. The company works with a team of industry experts offering high-quality hearing aids, testing and fitting services. Its partnering university-qualified audiologists are selected based on stringent standards of quality and client satisfaction.

Clients currently benefit from a 60-day money-back guarantee, the lowest prices, and a 10% price beat guarantee if they find the same technology elsewhere at a smaller cost service package.

With the recent announcement, the company continues to invest in offering independent advice and affordable hearing aid solutions to customers throughout Australia, both online and in-store.

The EarDeals team are very excited to share their insights on the all-new Phonak Audeo Life Hearing Aid which will be available in Australia very soon. Phonak have released a world-first waterproof, showerproof and rechargeable hearing aid. Watch this video to find out how you can apply for a 30-day free trial.

“EarDeals were very helpful and understanding of my situation,” said one satisfied customer. “Ann-Marie was able to empathise with me, having had a similar experience with companies trying to push for more expensive hearing aids, and not explaining the basic models at all. Her direction was most appreciated.”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting the EarDeals website.



Website: https://eardeals.com.au