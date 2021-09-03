Proactive news headlines including Imugene, Lotus Resources, Ora Banda Mining and Nova Minerals

Sydney, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:
- Imugene Limited (ASX:IMU, OTC:IUGNF) has received another boost with news that broker Bell Porter has upgraded the company's shares to a Buy (Speculative) from a Hold and more than doubling its target price from A$0.25 to A$0.52.
- Lotus Resources Ltd (ASX:LOT)'s potential implementation of ore sorting at the Kayelekera Uranium Project in Malawi represents a significant point of possible optimisation to the project relative to historical operational performance, according to stockbroker BW Equities.
- Ora Banda Mining Ltd (ASX:OBM) has signed a non-binding and exclusive term sheet with TNT Mines Ltd (ASX:TIN) to sell the Mt Ida Project for total consideration of A$11 million.
- Nova Minerals Ltd (ASX:NVA) continues to confirm higher grade gold in the feeder structure at its Korbel Main Deposit, within the flagship Estelle Gold Project in Alaska's prolific Tintina Gold Belt.
- FYI Resources Ltd (ASX:FYI) and Alcoa (NYSE:AA) of Australia Ltd are making strong progress regarding a possible joint venture (JV) for FYI's High Purity Alumina Project (HPA) in Western Australia.
- Bellevue Gold Ltd (ASX:BGL) is fully funded to gold production at its namesake WA project after completing a strongly supported institutional placement that raised $106 million.
- SUDA Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:SUD) has appointed internationally recognised clinical immunologist, Dr John Maher, to the company's iNKT cell therapy Scientific Advisory Board.
- Burley Minerals Ltd (ASX:BUR) has bolstered its management team with two new hires as it launches the preliminary feasibility study (PFS) for the Yerecoin Iron Project in Western Australia.
- Galena Mining Ltd (ASX:G1A, FRA:GM6) has identified new lead-silver and copper-gold targets across its Abra Project in Western Australia's Gascoyne region through electromagnetic surveys, which have confirmed the potential for both lateral and down-plunge extensions to mineralisation.
- Miramar Resources Ltd (ASX:M2R) has pinpointed a suite of large Whaleshark Project targets for follow-up exploration following a soil sampling program at the project in Western Australia's Gascoyne region.
- Danakali Ltd (ASX:DNK, LSE:DNK, OTC:SBMSF) ended FY2021 in a strong financial position with A$22.7 million in cash as it advances the Colluli Sulphate of Potash (SOP) Project in Eritrea, East Africa.
