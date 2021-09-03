Global Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Devices Market Report 2021 Featuring Edwards Lifesciences, Medtronic, Livanova, Abbott, Boston Scientific, CryoLife

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Devices - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast - 2026" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Devices (THVR) market report provides an overview of THVR, applications of THVR as well as its PEST Analysis.

Additionally, the report provides insight on the THVR market share of the individual THVR, current and forecasted THVR market size from 2018 to 2026, segmented by seven major markets. The report also covers the market drivers, market barriers and unmet needs to curate the best of opportunities and assesses underlying potential of the market.

Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Devices (THVR) - Competitive Analysis

This segment of the report provides a brief competitive analysis of THVR, to help understand the competition in the market. It gives a comparative understanding of the products based on types.

List of Companies:

Edwards Lifesciences, Medtronic, Livanova plc, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, CryoLife Inc among others.



Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Devices (THVR): Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)

Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement (TMVR)

Transcatheter Tricuspid Valve Replacement (TTVR)

Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement (TPVR)

By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Devices (THVR): Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

The increase in the prevalence valvular diseases.

The rising geriatric population base.

Market Barriers

Stringent regulatory product approval process.

Adverse events and product recalls.

Key Questions Answered

Market Insights:

What was the THVR market share (%) distribution in 2018 and how it will look like in 2026?

What will be the THVR total market size as well as market size by devices across the 7MM during the forecast period (2018-2026)?

What are the key findings pertaining to the market across the 7MM and which country will have the largest THVR market size during the forecast period (2018-2026)?

At what CAGR, the THVR market is expected to grow in the 7MM during the forecast period (2018-2026)?

What will be the THVR market outlook across the 7MM during the forecast period (2018-2026)?

What will be the THVR market growth till 2026 and what will be the resultant market size in the year 2026?

How will the market drivers, barriers and future opportunities affect the market dynamics and a subsequent analysis of the associated trends?

Competitive Landscape:

What are the current devices available in the THVR market?

What are the THVR available in the market, their product description, regulatory milestones, product development activities, research and development activities etc.?

How many key players are developing THVR?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry), mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the THVR?

What are the key designations that have been granted for the current THVR?

What are the 7MM countries historical and forecasted market of THVR?

