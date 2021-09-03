Global Analgesics Market Report 2021-2026

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Analgesics Market (2021-2026) by Drug Type, Drug Class, Pain Type, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Analgesics Market is estimated to be USD 17.86 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 27.73 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.2%.
Market Dynamics
The major factor driving the growth of the global analgesics market are increased risk of heart disease, cancer, arthritis, chronic pain, and the aches and pains that the elderly population suffers from. Furthermore, advancements in treatment choices and the availability of well-established healthcare facilities are propelling the analgesics market demand.
In addition, the discovery of novel medicines, growing awareness of these therapeutic alternatives, investment in research and developments by key players have supported the analgesics market and creating more opportunities for market growth.
However, uncontrolled opioid prescriptions, drug misuse, and strict regulation and policy by the government restrain the market and create challenges for the global analgesics market growth.
Market Segmentation
- By Drug Type, the market is classified into prescription, and over the counter (OTC), and others. Amongst all, the prescription segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.
- By Drug Class, the market is classified as opioids, NSAID, and others. Amongst all, the Opioids segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.
- By Pain Type, the market is classified as musculoskeletal, surgical and trauma, cancer, neuropathic, migraine, dental/facial, and others. Amongst all, the musculoskeletal segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.
- By Route of Administration, the market is classified as oral, intravenous, rectal, transdermal, and topical. Amongst all, the oral segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.
- By Distribution Channel, the market is classified as hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, drug stores. Amongst all, the hospital pharmacies segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.
- By Application, the market is classified as internal analgesics and external analgesics. Amongst all, the internal analgesics segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.
- By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.
Recent Developments
- Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC announced a non-binding term sheet with GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) to potentially acquire GSK's pharmaceutical and consumer businesses in Egypt and its pharmaceutical business in Tunisia. - 26th January 2021
- Pacira to Acquire Myoscience, adding Fda-Approved Iovera System for Non-Opioid Pain Control. - 5th March 2019
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are 7T Pharma LLC, Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, AstraZeneca PLC etc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Size and Segmentation
3.3 Market Outlook
4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Geriatric Population
4.1.2 Increase Cases of Cardiovascular Disease, Cancer and Arthritis
4.1.3 Government Initiatives in Healthcare Sector
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Illegal Use of Opioids
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Rising Investment in Research & Development
4.3.2 Growing Healthcare Sectors in Developing Countries
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Side Effects of Analgesics Drug
4.5 Trends
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Analgesics Market, By Drug Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Prescription
6.3 Over the counter (OTC)
6.4 Others
7 Global Analgesics Market, By Drug Class
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Opioids
7.3 NSAID
7.4 Others
8 Global Analgesics Market, By Pain Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Musculoskeletal
8.3 Surgical and Trauma
8.4 Cancer
8.5 Neuropathic
8.6 Migraine
8.7 Dental/Facial
8.8 Others
9 Global Analgesics Market, By Route of Administration
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Oral
9.3 Intravenous
9.4 Rectal
9.5 Transdermal
9.6 Topical
10 Global Analgesics Market, By Distribution Channel
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Hospital Pharmacies
10.3 Retail Pharmacies
10.4 Drug Stores
11 Global Analgesics Market, By Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Internal Analgesics
11.3 External Analgesics
12 Global Analgesics Market, By Geography
12.1 Introduction
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Quadrant
13.2 Market Share Analysis
13.3 Strategic Initiatives
14 Company Profiles
- 7T Pharma LLC
- Abbott Laboratories
- AbbVie Inc
- Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc
- Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited
- Astrazeneca PLC
- Avir Pharma Inc
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Baxter International Inc
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Braun Melsungen AG
- Cantrell Drug Company
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Cipla USA Inc
- Claris Life sciences
- Eisai Co. Ltd
- Exelan Pharmaceuticals, Inc
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited
- Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC
- Hospira, Inc
- Leucadia Pharmaceuticals
- Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
- Mylan Institutional LLC
- Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc
- Paion UK Ltd
- Pfizer Inc
- Piramal Enterprises LTD
- Remedy Repack
