Global $5.78 Bn Foot & Ankle Devices Markets, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026: Fixation Devices, Prosthesis, Joint Implants, Soft Tissue Orthopedic Devices, Bracing & Support Devices

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Foot & Ankle Devices Market, By Product Type (Fixation Devices, Prosthesis, Joint Implants, Soft Tissue Orthopedic Devices, Bracing & Support Devices), By Procedure, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Foot & Ankle Devices Market stood at USD4170.33 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.00% and reach USD5781.28 million by 2026.

This can be ascribed to the growing geriatric population suffering from diseases such as osteoporosis, arthritis, among others. Additionally, growing incidences of road accidents, spinal injuries, accidents during sports activities, among others are further expected to spur the market growth over the next few years.

Furthermore, growing industrialization has led to an increase in the number of factories and industries, requiring manual labor to perform various tasks. A lot of accidents are being witnessed in these industries and factories. This in turn is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Advantages such as low cost, high effectiveness, increased patient convenience, ease of use, among others associated with foot & ankle devices are expected to drive the market growth over the next few years. Besides, increasing investments and new product launches by various players operating in the market is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth through 2026.

The Global Foot & Ankle Devices Market is segmented by product type, procedure, application, end-user, competitional landscape, and regional distribution. Based on procedure, the market can be categorized into fracture repair, osteotomy, fusion procedures and others.

The fracture repair segment dominated the market in 2020 with a market share of around 44.87%. Fractures mostly result from the trauma or direct injury to the bone. The availability of the advanced medical devices and growing number of ankle and foot fractures are expected to boost the segmental growth.

Regionally, North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the growing prevalence of orthopedic diseases. Also, increasing research and development activities for the development of new product portfolio in foot & ankle devices industry is expected to boost the regional market significantly.

Additionally, major players operating in the foot & ankle devices market are based in North America region only, for instance, Johnson & Johnson, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., among others, thereby supporting the region's market growth.

Major companies operating in the market are following strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, collaborations, among others to stay competitive in the market and having an edge over other players.

For instance, In March 2020, Johnson & Johnson (US) launched the FIBULINK Syndesmosis Repair System in the US for the treatment of traumatic injuries. Also, In June 2020, Johnson & Johnson renewed its agreement with AO Foundation (Switzerland) to continue with the advancement of surgical education.

Some of the major competitors in the market are

Johnson & Johnson

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc

Arthrex Inc

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Colfax Corporation

CONMED Corporation

Ossur HF

Orthofix Medical Inc.

Medartis AG

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016 - 2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022 - 2026

Global Foot & Ankle Devices Market, By Product Type:

Fixation Devices

Internal Fixation Devices

External Fixation Devices

Prostheses

Single-Axial Prostheses

Multiaxial Prostheses

Solid Ankle Cushion Heel (SACH) Prostheses

Others

Joint Implants

Ankle Implants

Phalangeal Implants

Subtalar Joint Implants

Soft Tissue Orthopedic Devices

Musculoskeletal Reinforcement Devices

Artificial Tendons & Ligaments

Bracing & Support Devices

Soft Bracing & Support Devices

Hinged Braces & Support Devices

Hard Braces & Support Devices

Global Foot & Ankle Devices Market, By Procedure:

Fracture Repair

Osteotomy

Fusion Procedures

Others

Global Foot & Ankle Devices Market, By Application:

Trauma & Hair line Fractures

Ligament Injuries

Rheumatoid Arthritis & Osteoarthritis

Diabetic Foot Diseases

Others

Global Foot & Ankle Devices Market, By End-User:

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Rehabilitation Centers

Global Foot & ankle devices Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ebno3s