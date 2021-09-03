Global $64 Bn Mattress Markets to 2030: Innovations in the Manufacturing Process & Customer Demand for Customized Mattresses

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mattress Market Research Report: By Product (Innerspring, Memory Foam, Latex), Size (Single, Double, Queen, King), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), End Use (Residential, Commercial) -Global Industry Revenue Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



People around the world are experiencing a rise in their spending power as a result of economic growth. This factor is projected to prove instrumental in the increase of the global mattress market revenue from $32,875.3 million in 2020 to $64,045.5 million by 2030, at a 7.0% CAGR between 2021 and 2030. This is because with a surge in the disposable income, the sales of houses are rising, which is driving the mattress demand.



Thus, the government efforts related to the real estate industry are also driving the mattress market, as they are making housing affordable. Yet another reason for the escalating home ownership rate is the rapid migration of people from rural areas to urban areas.

With better employment opportunities, people are earning more in cities compared to in villages, which is propelling the adoption of mattresses.

The mattress market has been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, as manufacturing plants and stores of such products were shut down in accordance with the national lockdown and social distancing measures. Moreover, movement restrictions badly hurt the hospitality industry, which is why hotels are refraining from replacing their mattresses, to deal with the significantly reduced earnings. However, in the short term, the mattress demand could increase owing to the burgeoning number of hospital beds across the globe.



In the past, the memory foam category held the largest share in the mattress market, on the basis of product. Such mattresses curl around the body in response to pressure and heat and evenly distribute the body weight. As a result, they are popular among people with back and spine problems and, additionally, in the commercial sector because of their cost-effectiveness.



The queen category, based on size, is expected to witness the highest value CAGR, of 7.9%, in the mattress market in the years to come. Even though queen-size mattresses do not take up much room, they provide ample space for a couple of adults and a child or pet. This is why mattresses this size are preferred in houses where the bedrooms are not too big.



In the near future, the mattress market will be dominated by the offline bifurcation, under segmentation by distribution channel. Before buying such things, most people like to try them out first hand, which is why they usually visit a physical store. Additionally, customers trust physical retailers to offer better aftersales services.

Key Findings of Global Mattress Market

Memory foam mattresses to witness fastest-increasing demand

Offline platforms to gain rapid popularity among mattress buyers

Queen-size mattresses continue to generate highest revenue

Eco-friendly mattresses key opportunity area for market players

Mattress demand rising in hospitals amidst the pandemic

Market players launching new mattresses to target more customers

Major companies in the global mattress market are

Spring Air International

Kingsdown Inc.

Sleep Number Corporation

Serta Simmons Bedding LLC

Tempur Sealy International Inc.

Relyon Beds Limited

Southerland Inc.

Corsicana Mattress Company

McRoskey Mattress Company

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Product

4.1.1.1 Innerspring

4.1.1.2 Memory foam

4.1.1.3 Latex

4.1.1.4 Others

4.1.2 By Size

4.1.2.1 Single

4.1.2.2 Double

4.1.2.3 Queen

4.1.2.4 King

4.1.3 By Distribution Channel

4.1.3.1 Online

4.1.3.2 Offline

4.1.4 By End Use

4.1.4.1 Residential

4.1.4.2 Commercial

4.1.4.2.1 Hotel

4.1.4.2.2 Hospital

4.1.4.2.3 Others

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Innovations in mattress manufacturing process

4.3.1.2 Customer demand for customized mattresses

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Rising disposable income and favorable government policies

4.3.2.2 Increasing migration to urban areas

4.3.2.3 Growing population

4.3.2.4 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 Volatile prices of raw materials

4.3.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Surging demand for eco-friendly mattresses

4.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Mattress Market

4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Product

5.2 By Size

5.3 By Distribution Channel

5.4 By End Use

5.4.1 Commercial, by Type

5.5 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

11.2 Strategic Developments in the Market



Chapter 12. Company Profiles

12.1 Business Overview

12.2 Product and Service Offerings

